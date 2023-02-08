Long Island Nets win ninth straight, strengthen hold on East, 112-92

The Long Island Nets (15-3) keep rolling. The Nets G League team won its ninth straight game and further stretched in the Eastern Conference, now three and a half games ahead of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers affiliate.

Long Island defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (10-7) 112-92 on Tuesday night at Nassau Coliseum and they did it without the Brooklyn players that have buoyed them this season. Day’Ron Sharpe and the two two-ways, David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith, all got minutes in the Nets loss to the Suns while Kessler Edwards was traded to the Kings late Tuesday.

Long Island’s win was led by an unlikely high scorer. Alondes Williams, who Brooklyn waived three weeks ago, recorded a season-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes.

And just behind him in the unlikely category, Treveon Graham notched his first double-double of the NBA G League season with 20 points and 13 rebounds in addition to two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes. Graham was part of the Brooklyn Nets 2018-19 team and is trying for a NBA comeback.

Long Island forwards Kaiser Gates and RaiQuan Gray tallied 19 points each in 21 and 29 minutes, as the Nets put five players in double figures. Chris Chiozza had nine points to go with his nine assists.

Long Island found its groove late in the first quarter, but the Nets’ offense managed to come together. Long Island shot 56.5% from the field and 54.5% from long range to close the first period ahead of the Skyforce by four, 34-30. During the second quarter, the two teams went back-and-forth, but Sioux Falls slipped away from the Nets. The Skyforce outscored Long Island 33-24 in the quarter and went into halftime ahead by five, 63-58.

The Nets worked hard in the third to close the gap and succeeded, outscoring the Skyforce 30-13 in the quarter to take the lead overall. Long Island also outrebounded Sioux Falls 15-11 to close the third period ahead by 12, 88-76. Long Island continued to outscore the Skyforce in the fourth quarter 24-16 to go on to defeat Sioux Falls by 20, 112-92.

Sioux Falls forward and Brooklyn’s Justin Champagnie tallied 24 points and six rebounds in 37 minutes. Skyforce forward Jamal Cain recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes.

Long Island will face Sioux Falls again tomorrow at home, Feb. 8, at 7:00 p.m. ET.