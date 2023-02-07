Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30 PM EST on TNT and YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets, or shall we say the new look Brooklyn Nets, are back at it on Tuesday night after a hard-fought loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Cam Thomas did what he could to put the team on his back with a 47-point performance on Monday, and now with a few new friends in tow he’ll look to beat the Suns, who are only 10-17 on the road this season.

That’s the good news.

The bad news? The Suns get Devin Booker back tonight so they’re going to be a much tougher out than they’ve been over the last month.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (32-21) vs. Phoenix Suns (29-26)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: TNT (national), YES Network (local and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Discipline will be integral to this contest. Some ill timed fouls and turnovers doomed the Nets last night and they will need to clean that up if they want to pull off the victory Devin Booker is back at the absolute perfect time. The Western Conference is crowded and Book could be the player to get them back to title contention. Phoenix has desperately missed his 27 points a game on .477/.370/.850 shooting splits. Tonight is the first game of a three games in four nights stretch, so it stands to reason he’ll sit a game out. Booker’s not going to the All Star Game, but he’s still the top guard in the league and he’ll have his first opportunity to remind people tonight. Ben Simmons is back, and it’s going to be interesting to see how he is utilized tonight. Will he be on a minutes restriction? Who knows. With Irving gone, he’ll have the ball in his hands even more and his job will be to keep the offense moving. Simmons will likely slide back into his role as second center on the team and the Nets will need him to bang on the inside and get the team on the go in transition.

