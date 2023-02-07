Woj: Nets trade Kessler Edwards, send cash to Kings in salary dump

Kessler Edwards who filled in admirably last season after the Nets were decimated by injury is being traded to the Sacramento Kings along with cash considerations in a deal that will save the Nets $8 million in salary and luxury taxes as well as open a roster spot.

In Sacramento, Edwards will be closer to his roots in southern California.

Adrian Wojnarowski was first with the news, noting that it’s possible Edwards will be moved again before Thursday’s trade deadline...

Edwards is expected now to approve the trade, source tells ESPN. Kings intend to give Edwards an opportunity to play with their G League affiliate in Stockton, but with two days to go until trade deadline his future will remain fluid. https://t.co/Oo33fKQtr0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2023

By opening a roster spot — the Nets now have 14 players under contract plus two two-ways — Brooklyn may be presaging another deal, one that would require the Nets to take on more players than they move out.

The 6’8” wing, the 44th pick in the 2021 Draft, started out as a two-way player, but with so many injuries to Nets wings, he wound up playing 48 games, 23 of them starts, before the Nets converted his deal to a regular season contract. He finished averaging 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds filling the 3-and-D role. This season, after the Nets bolstered their wings, Edwards spent most of his time with Long Island on assignment, averaging only 1.1 points and 1.0 boards. He has a team option for next season.