Cam Thomas 47 points not enough as Nets lose tough one to Clippers, 124-116

Cam Thomas, period.

It wasn’t quite enough, but in an exhilarating performance, Cam Thomas scored 47 points on 15-of-29 shooting Monday night, the first night in the post-Kyrie Irving era, but the Nets lost, 124-116 at Barclays Center.

Thomas has now scored 91 points in the Nets last two games, having crushed the Wizards two nights ago with a 44-point performance. In doing so, Thomas became the second youngest player in NBA history to score back-to-back 40-point games. Only LeBron James did it at a younger age, besting Thomas by 24 days. In fact, Thomas surpassed the previous No. 2, teammate Kevin Durant. The other two players on the list of five youngest: Allen Iverson and Luka Doncic.

Here’s the details, from YES Network...

On being told of his accomplishment, Thomas had this to say...

“That’s great company,” he told the media with an uncharacteristic smile. “I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.”

Thomas scored in every which way, hitting 7-of-11 from deep but he also got to the line repeatedly, hitting 10-of-11 of his free throws and generally dominating play, his well-honed confidence driving him time after time despite being double-teamed and bounced around by Clippers defenders.

And his highlights weren’t limited to scoring...

Thomas wasn’t the only young Net to take advantage of opportunities. Edmond Sumner, 27, scored 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Sumner, who scored a career high 29 vs. the Wizards, had back-to-back 20 point games for the first time in his career. And Nic Claxton, 23, who got off to a slow start (and by halftime was rumored to be a trade target of the Raptors), finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks including this double domination of Paul Leonard...

And this coast-to-coast number...

It was Claxton’s 20th double-double of the season.

Brooklyn was hit by injuries and a general lack of personnel in facing the Clippers led by healthy all-Everything wings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris were in Dallas by the time the Nets-Mavs trade became official just before 6:00 p.m. ET while the Nets return on the deal, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, weren’t cleared in time. Three other Nets — Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry — all sat with injuries.

The game was tight from the beginning with the Nets going out in front early and then trading leads throughout the game with the Nets biggest lead eight points and the Clippers 11. Then, in the fourth quarter, things got interesting but in the end, it was the Clippers poise that won out.

After a number of futile tries, the Nets tied the game at 99 in the middle of the quarter, helped by five quick points from Thomas. Then, it seemed like the Nets would take control after back-to-back threes by Joe Harris and Edmond Sumner put the Nets up 107-99. Barclays Center erupted and Ty Lue called a Clippers timeout.

In the end, though, experience won out over youthful excitement.

Leonard and Reggie Jackson hit back-to-back shots, getting LA within three. Leonard also made a pair of free throws to cut the lead to one one-point game Ivica Zubac’s hook gave the Clippers back the lead.

Thomas made a valiant attempt to take over, scoring six straight to give the Nets their last lead before the Clippers took over and held on. Thomas missed a couple of shots that would have brought the Nets closer — and give him a 50 piece. Indeed, late sloppiness and the Clippers steadiness won it. The Nets are now 5-8 since Kevin Durant went down.

Thomas came up clutch again scoring Brooklyn’s next six points to put the Nets back in front, but the Clippers managed to retake the lead and hold on. Thomas and Claxton both missed shots in the final minute that would have closed the gap.

Paul George finished with 29 points, Kawhi Leonard 24 and Ivica Zubac 19 for the Clippers.

What’s Next?

Back to work tomorrow night at Barclays Center where the Nets will face the Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and TNT.

