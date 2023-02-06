Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 7:30 PM EST on NBA TV and YES Network

Kyrie Irving is no longer a member of the Brooklyn Nets organization, and so we move on. The Nets will host the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that was expected to be near the top of the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, on Monday night in Brooklyn.

Hard to know what will happen in this post-Kyrie era, but I do personally need to apologize for writing about 24 hours before the trade went down that this deadline is going to be quiet.

I don’t know anything. Clearly.

We’re going to need a whole lot of Cam Thomas magic on Monday night to pull this one off.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (32-20) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (30-26)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: NBA TV (national), YES Network (local and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The Clippers are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA thanks in large part to Ivica Zubac. Big Zu is fourth in the league in offensive rebounding at a touch over three per game and is tenth overall in rebounds per game. Zubac will prove to be a fun challenge for Nic Claxton. Clax had another great day office at the office with 15/13/5/3/1. The most impressive part of his game was the fact that he went 7-of-8 from the free throw line. If he’s able to consistently step up and convert at the foul line, it’ll open up more opportunities for him and keep him on the court. Depth was a calling card for the Clippers coming in to the season, and while they’re second in bench scoring this season, it’s been called into question. Ty Lue only played eight guys in an overtime game over the weekend and the team is rumored to be shopping players like Robert Covington and Luke Kennard.

