KYRIE GONE: Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, picks

The Nets and Kyrie Irving finally, after years of off-again on-again squabbling and failed counselling, have gotten a divorce. In the process, Brooklyn has also renewed its relationship with an old flame, bringing back Spencer Dinwiddie.

Shams Charania was first with the news and the details...

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

The Mavericks are sending a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second round-pick to the Nets, sources @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooklyn also is sending Markieff Morris to Dallas. https://t.co/EtqlQqQuGq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

In addition, the trade will generate two trade exceptions for the Nets, one of $5 million, the other of $1.8 million which they can use at any point in the next year. The trade also saves Joe Tsai $18.8 million in luxury taxes, dropping the bill from $108 million to $80 million, barring any subsequent moves.

Adrian Wojnarowski, who tweeted out the trade a minute after Shams, said talks picked up Sunday.

The Nets-Mavericks talks accelerated on a trade today, sources said. The Lakers and Nets had several conversations on a potential deal, but Nets preferred Mavs' package -- getting back a point guard and wing to plug in now plus the future picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2023

Dinwiddie tweeted this in response to the reports...

When @ShamsCharania says it’s time to go you pack your bags.



Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home https://t.co/Enuqat6v0N — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 5, 2023

Chris Haynes reported Irving is happy with his new destination...

Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

The Nets and Mavericks do not play each other again this season.

At least four teams had reportedly expressed interest in the 30-year-old superstar guard after he told ownership — but not his teammates — on Friday that he wanted out. In addition to the Mavericks and Lakers, the Suns and Clippers had interest. Mavs GM Nico Harrison, a former Nike executive, coach Jason Kidd, and senior director of pro personnel Matt Riccardi all have longstanding relationships with Irving, no doubt easing any anxiety Mark Cuban may have had about acquiring the often mercurial Dinwiddie.

Still, no word on how the move will sit with Kevin Durant, one of Irving’s best friends and the player who wooed him to Brooklyn. Durant has not commented on Irving’s trade request and Woj reported that KD, like the rest of his teammates, was shocked by the trade request. He did not attend Saturday’s win over the Wizards. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated as early as Monday. In his last comments before the trade request, Durant said he wanted to get back on the court for games prior to the All-Star Game on Febuary 19. The Nets have three games this week, all at home, vs. the Clippers on Monday, the Suns on Tuesday and the Bulls on Thursday, after the 3:00 p.m. ET trade deadline. There’s been no word on whether the Nets plan other moves before Thursday.

Here’s thumbnails of the Nets two new players:

The 6’6” Dinwiddie, 29, played five years with the Nets becoming a fan favorite. He was traded to Washington in a five-team deal in 2021, then again months later to Dallas. This year, Dinwiddie is averaging 17.7 points on 46/41/82 while handing out 5.0 assists and grabbing 3.1 rebounds. Dinwiddie is under contract this year and next. He will earn $20 million this year and $21 million next.

The 6’7” Finney Smith, also 29, has played his entire seven-year career with Dallas, where he too was a fan favorite. This year, the 3-and-D wing is averaging 9.1 points on 42/36/75 shooting splits while grabbing 4.7 boards. He is under contract for the next four years and $55 million.

Bobby Marks supplied more details...

Some more trade notes:



⭐️Finney-Smith has a 15% trade bonus that is valued at $1.6M. Dallas is responsible for the bonus. His cap hit this season is $12.9M ($1.6M divided by 3).



⭐️Dinwiddie earned a $1.5M games played bonus. The Mavericks are responsible for the bonus. https://t.co/cA9YDEDBXE — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 5, 2023

The additional picks will give the Nets draft capital to make additional moves before Thursday if they so desire. With the Mavs 2029 pick, the Nets will now have three firsts they could move in a subsequent trade at the deadline, one in 2027 and two in 2029, as well as six seconds through 2029. The Nets have other firsts but they can’t trade them because of the Stepien Rule which prohibits teams from giving up firsts in subsequent years.

Irving played a little more than half of the games — 143 of 278 — the Nets played since he joined them in 2019. While Irving’s play on the court was impeccable, he became embroiled in one controversy after another.

After COVID hit in 2020, he violated league rules by hosting a birthday party for his father and sister and was fined. He also reportedly tried, as a players union vice president, to get NBA players to boycott the NBA “Bubble” following the killing of George Floyd.

In 2020-21, he disappeared from the team for seven games, again being fined. He played well that season becoming one of four players in NBA history to put up 50/40/90 shooting splits while averaging 25 points a game. But he was injured in the second round vs. the Bucks and the Nets lost in Game 7 while Milwaukee went on to win the NBA title.

Then last season, he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in violation of a city mandate, missing the first 35 games of the season and ultimately playing in only 29. He ultimately apologized but the Nets season fell apart and they were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Celtics.

After contentious negotiations on an extension in June, Irving decided to opt in to the last year of his contract which meant he would become a free agent in July. Irving wanted a fully guaranteed deal. The Nets wanted options. Four days after he decided to opt in, Durant asked for a trade.

Finally this season, he was, not once but twice, involved with controversy. In September, he retweeted an old video from Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist, that the U.S. government releases “diseases and viruses and plagues upon us” as a control mechanism. Not long after. In late October, he seemingly promoted an anti-Semitic video that ultimately led to him being suspended for eight games for “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” Following his publicizing the video, “From Hebrews to Negroes, Wake Up Black America,” shot to the top of two Amazon best sellers categories.

Again, though Irving was playing at the top of his game, averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds a game. Morris, who signed late in the off-season, played in only 27 games this season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds.