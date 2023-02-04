Nets mount huge comeback to defeat Wizards, 125-123, in off-beat classic

Life is what happens to you when you’re busy making other plans. You can buy a ticket weeks in advance to watch Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis face off with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the Barclays Center, with all four looking to put a ton of points on the board in a matchup between two teams that have given us some crazy games recently. Instead, you’ll end up with Cam Thomas taking on Monte Morris in the final seconds of a game as thrilling as one could hope for.

Initially, this looked like it was going to be an absolutely miserable disaster of a basketball game. Not sure if you’ve heard, but the Nets are dealing with some…stuff…again. Remember how they gave up 46 points in the first quarter in Boston on Wednesday, the start of one of their worst losses in franchise history? Well, they gave up another 44 points to the Washington Wizards in the first frame on Saturday evening. The Nets were down 19 as the first quarter buzzer sounded, looked lifeless, and to make matters worse, there wasn’t a Wizard capable of missing, it seemed.

That Brooklyn turned it into a competitive basketball game is a testament, largely, to Jacque Vaughn and his indomitable spirit. He was doing jumping jacks on the sideline when he wasn’t literally picking his guys up off the floor. That they freaking won a barnburner, 125-123? That’s a testament to Cam Thomas, firstly, with credits to a host of other Nets like Edmond Sumner, Nic Claxton, and Royce O’Neale. It’s also a testament to the magic that can happen when you put some of the 500 best basketball players in the world on a court - no matter who they are, no matter the surrounding circumstances - roll the ball out, and tell them to hoop.

Washington hardly let up in the second quarter, however. They finished the first half shooting 57.1% from deep, compared to the Nets paltry 33.3%. Kristaps Porzingis, who’s being snubbed from All-Star snub lists, put up a hyper-efficient 20 points while missing just two shots. The Wizards, less than 24 hours removed from blowing a 20-point lead and losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, took a 73-55 lead into the half. Brooklyn’s comeback, if there was going to be one, would have to wait until the third quarter.

“You cut it to ten, they start to panic, you cut it to five, they start to pucker,” said Richard Jefferson, sometime in that third frame. And with every Cam Thomas bucket, who ended up with 43 - forty three - points, and every Edmond Sumner bucket - who also went for a career-high in points with 29 of ‘em - that’s exactly what happened. Could this actually be a game? Like, a real, competitive game? How much motivating could Jacque Vaughn do in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s trade request? How much could these players, bless their hearts, really care about the damn Wizards on a Saturday night?

After Patty Mills hit back-to-back threes to cut the lead to seven points in the third quarter, we got our answer. They cared a lot:

Patty Mills hyped after capping off a 13-0 run with back-to-back threes, including this one in transition: pic.twitter.com/tZvMJR3FNM — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 5, 2023

That was the first real moment of belief for the Barclays Center crowd, and perhaps for some of the Nets. While injuries to Seth Curry (adductor) and Markieff Morris (knee) trimmed their 10-man rotation to just eight, Washington got the worst of it, with Kyle Kuzma exiting due to injury in the second quarter.

The Nets then made hay by attacking Kristaps Porzingis. While the Latvian Laser did finish with 38 points, he had to deal with foul trouble most of the night, first giving up this easy drive to Edmond Sumner before fouling out a few possessions later:

Ed Sumner goes at KP immediately after he'd picked up his fifth foul and adds to his career-high, now 27 points: pic.twitter.com/YnvZdZkOmB — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) February 5, 2023

Then, it was an Old West duel between Cam Thomas and Monte Morris. A whole lot of floaters and step-back twos before Thomas converted an and-one opportunity thanks to a Daniel Gafford goaltend. Monte Morris then missed a pair of potentially game-tying free-throws, and the Nets escaped with a ridiculous 125-123 win over Washington. The sort of win Nets fans will be “remember when?”-ing for seasons to come.

This basketball thing is a crazy business sometimes. Nets fans, more than any group of people, know that. And yet, the hits don’t stop coming. It’s just one win in a long season, and a storyline that, considering the Irving situation, will get quickly swept over. ESPN’s morning shows on Sunday and thereafter will not lead with this game - one of the NBA’s wildest this season. It will instead be a nice little footnote in the Irving saga.

But it’s worth appreciating in the moment, that’s for sure. What a win.

