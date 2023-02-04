Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards, 6:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets, in a perpetual state of forever drama, take on the surging Washington Wizards on Saturday night. The Wizards, winners of 7 of their last 10, are quietly enjoying a nice start to 2023, while the Nets are the Brooklyn Nets and know not what it means to be footloose and fancy free.

Kyrie Irving, of course, will not play on Saturday night after he went and demanded a trade from the Nets.

Brooklyn will also be without Kevin Durant and potentially without Ben Simmons as well.

This should be fun.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (31-20) vs. Washington Wizards (24-27)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

Assuming Ben Simmons is back, the Nets are going to need a lot more from him. My main man Matt Brooks took a look at what his season has been so far, and the team will need him to get back on the good foot in a hurry. Aside from finding his place in the offense, they need him to bring the physicality and play with purpose. The battle in the frontcourt promises to be incredibly fun. Kristaps Porzingis has been excellent and has grown into a force on offense. KP is a difficult matchup, and the Nets will turn to Nic Claxton to slow him down. Clax missed out on the All Star Game, but it doesn’t take away from what’s been a sensational season for the big guy. He’s been a wonderful rim protector, and the Wizards are the most efficient team inside the restricted area (72 percent). Brooklyn will need to stay in front of the Wiz and force them into contested jumpers. It’ll help on the boards and take some pressure off of Claxton’s shoulders.

