EMERGENCY POD: Kyrie Irving requests trade

Well Kyrie Irving did it again. Just as things seemed to be going normal in Brooklyn, he did it. He requested a trade because reportedly he was upset with the Brooklyn Nets contract offer to him. Kyrie once again turned the Nets franchise completely upside down. The Glue Guys run through all the biggest questions including the motivation for this information for getting out, what the Nets next move may be, how Kevin Durant may react, and run through all the top contenders for trade packages the Nets may get in the interim.
Filed under:
Loading comments...