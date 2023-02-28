Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

Where do we begin when it comes to thinking about Tuesday night’s game against the Nets and Bucks? Milwaukee is on a 14-game win streak and red hot, while the Nets have dropped down to 6th place after having lost their 2nd straight game and are close to falling into play-in territory.

I guess I answered my own question; that’s where we began. The Nets desperately need to win, but of course that won’t be an easy task.

Brooklyn beat the Bucks back in December but those were different times. Really, really, different times.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (34-26) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (43-17)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

That attacking starts with Spencer Dinwiddie. He played much better after halftime on Sunday and had some great finishes at the basket. The Nets need him striking the perfect balance between aggression and setting his teammates up. He had some rough turnovers on Sunday afternoon, Joining him will be Cam Thomas. At a certain point, Thomas’ scoring ability will become undeniable and he’ll be a full fledged member of the starting lineup rather than a microwave scorer off the bench. Thomas gave the Nets a jolt of energy with his 22 points and perhaps most importantly, going 9-9 from the free throw line. The Nets tend to settle for threes too much, and Thomas is someone that can operate from all three levels of the court. You need that balance and you need to put the ball in the hands of one of your best shot creators. So, how do you slow down the two time MVP? Considering this is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Bucks, maybe minutes restrictions will do the trick. Barring that, it’s gonna be hell on Earth trying to stop Giannis Antetokuonmpo. The Greek Freak is back and one of the favorites to win the MVP. He’s averaging around 31 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists a night on 53.8 percent shooting from the field. He’s kept the team afloat as they’ve been shorthanded for much of the season and with the playoffs on the horizon, will be looming over the East. Dorian Finney-Smith figures to get the bulk of the assignment on Giannis as the team will presumably try to keep Claxton away from him so as to avoid foul trouble. The Nets have a lot of rangy defenders, and they’re all gonna get a work out tonight.

For more on the Bucks, check out Brew Hoop.