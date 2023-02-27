Long Island Nets on a roll, win 13th straight in Austin

With three players putting up 20 or more points, the Long Island Nets rolled to their 13th straight win Sunday night in Austin, beating the Austin Spurs, 117-96. Long Island is now 19-3, easily the best record in the G League regular season with 10 games to go before the playoffs.

David Duke Jr. had 23, Jordan Bowden 21 and RaiQuan Gray 20 as Long Island took an early lead and didn’t let up vs. the Spurs affiliate, leading by 10 at halftime and 13 by the three quarter mark.

The Nets once again took advantage of its team athleticism in building the lead...

Alondes Williams SHAKES the arena with this dunk‼️ @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/okn518twS4 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 26, 2023

The Nets are putting on a SHOW Alondes Williams to David Duke Jr. for this electrifying slam! @LongIslandNets pic.twitter.com/AtjddHG1g4 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 26, 2023

In addition to the three players with 20 or more points, two other Nets were in double figures: Alondes Williams finished with 16 and Kaiser Gates had 14. Gray, Long Island’s burly 6’8” big, finished with a double double, grabbing 13 boards. Coach Ronnie Burrell has recently pressed Gray into service at center with Day’Ron Sharpe in Brooklyn and Kavion Pippen recovering from an ankle injury.

But nothing seems to stop Long Island’s roll. The Nets average winning margin during their streak has now reached 16.1 points a game. Defense was once again critical to Long Island’s success as they held the Spurs to 40.0% shooting overall and only 30.0% from deep. Long Island also recorded 17 steals in the game.

Duke, now averaging close to 23 points a game, shot 9-of-22 (but only 1-of-6 from deep), grabbed six boards and recorded three steals and two assists in his 31 minutes of action. The Nets other two-way, guard Dru Smith had nine points on four shots in 28 minutes.

Austin was led by Chaundee Brown Jr. who finished with 20. Former Nets draft pick Marcus Zegarowski had 12 points.

Long Island continues its Texas road trip in Edinburg Tuesday when they will play the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+.