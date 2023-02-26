Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks, 3:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets are back at it on Sunday as they head to Atlanta to take on the Hawks. This coming just days after they were embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls coming out of the All-Star break.

It doesn’t get much worse than a 44-point loss. I guess you can say, on the bright side, there’s nowhere to go but up.

Atlanta is one of the teams right on the heels of the Nets for those coveted final few spots that avoid a play-in scenario.

The Hawks enter Sunday just 4.5 games behind the Nets who are currently in 5th place.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (34-25) at Atlanta Hawks (30-30)

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

So, the good thing about the NBA is you can bounce back from an embarrassing loss pretty quickly. As an example, when the Nets gave up 153 points to the Sacramento Kings earlier this season, they came back with one of their better wins of the season against the Portland Trailblazers their next time out. The key for everyone is to throw Friday’s game in the junk and don’t let it linger. That will start with a much better effort on the glass. Chicago won the rebounding matchup by 26, and that helped doom Brooklyn. On the few occasions they did get stops, the Bulls still took advantage as they grabbed 12 offensive rebounds. Nic Claxton will have his hands full dealing with the Atlanta duo of Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu. OO filled in admirably while Capela was out, but has returned to his regular role on the bench. Capela has been great for the team over the years and he will try to deter the Nets when they drive to the basket. The Nets need shot creation, so the coaching staff will have to figure out ways to keep one of Spencer Dinwiddie or Cam Thomas on the court at all times. Those two are the best on the roster at getting their own shot and getting downhill, two things the Nets have needed all season long. The coaching staff has emphasized taking more three pointers, but the best offenses are able to make things shake from all areas of the court.

For more on the Hawks, check out Peachtree Hoops.