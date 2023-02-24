Nets drop new trade deadline edition of the now aptly named ‘The Bridge”

In the latest edition of “The Bridge,” the Nets video magazine, there’s a lot of talk about the future and little about the past as the organization focused on the transition from a superstar-dominated roster to one that will win — or lose — by committee...

In one of the few original quotes, Sean Marks talked about how Kyrie Irving’s trade request made the organization realize they had to think long-term, beyond the present.

“When Kyrie requested a trade, that’s sort of sped up our timeline to ask ourselves some difficult questions whether this was the time to go into what sort of a rebuild, retool whatever verbiage you want to choose,” said Marks of the February 3 request, reiterating a point made by others, that the organization had planned on re-evaluating the “Big Three” era in the summer.

The magazine also focuses on Cam Thomas’ three straight 40 pieces going down as the organization was dealing with superstar demands for new homes.