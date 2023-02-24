Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM EST on YES Network

The Brooklyn Nets are coming out of the much-needed NBA All-Star break with some fresh legs and a chance to try and solidify themselves as a top-6 team in the East; hence, avoiding a play-in situation.

They’ll get a chance to take on a struggling Chicago Bulls team that is currently on a 6-game losing streak. Safe to say they probably benefited most from the ASB as they’ve slipped to 11th place in the East.

Brooklyn gets another crack at getting this young team to gel - as we’ve said, repeatedly, time is on their side. Well, not too much time. Playoffs are right around the corner.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (34-24) at Chicago Bulls (26-33)

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

The Nets demolished the Bulls from downtown last matchup, as they made 17 three pointers compared to Chicago’s five. The Nets have made it a point to fire up more threes and someone like Joe Harris will play a big part in that. Harris’ second quarter barrage turned the game for the Nets last time against Chicago and he’ll look to break free so he can heat it up. Slowing Zach Lavine down will be essential for Brooklyn tonight. The Nets did plenty to stop the other Bulls, but Lavine got busy to the tune of 38 points on 16-25 from the field. The Nets have more defenders they can throw at him this time, so look for them to pick him up full court and get in his space early and often.

