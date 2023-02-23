 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GLUE GUYS: Biggest end-of-season Nets questions

By Michael Smeltz
Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Mike and Brian return to discuss Mikal Bridges’ ceiling, whether the Nets will go starhunting this offseason, how Nic Claxton will evolve without KD and Kyrie and Manufactured Tension: Should Sean Marks Be Fired.

