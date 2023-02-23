Long Island Nets continue domination of G League

The Long Island Nets are the dominant team in the G League. Every stat says so.

—On Wednesday night, they won their 12th straight game, beating the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 122-102, at Nassau Coliseum. It’s the longest streak in the G League this year and the longest in the G League this season. The next longest current streak is five games.

—Their record in the G League regular season is now 18-3, four games ahead of the East’s second seed and the best record in either conference by three games.

—During the winning streak, Long Island has beaten opponents by an average of 15.8 points a game, including winning margins of 35 and 30.

Ronnie Burrell’s team put six players in double figures at Nassau Coliseum Wednesday, led by David Duke Jr. who had 22 points along with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. The Nets’ Swiss Army Knife, Kaiser Gates, recorded 21 points and hit 5-of-7 3-point attempts. Also in double figures: Alondes Williams with 17; Jordan Bowden 15; the Nets new two-way, Dru Smith, 14; and Noah Kirkwood, 12.

The two teams went back-and-forth to begin the first quarter, but Fort Wayne moved quickly. The Nets closed the period down by four, 28-24. Long Island worked hard in the second quarter to shrink the gap and wound up successful. The Nets outscored the Mad Ants, 36-30, to close the half ahead by two, 60-58.

Long Island kept its momentum in the third quarter, shooting 61.5 percent from the field. The Nets outscored the Mad Ants 41-17 to maintain their lead and close the quarter ahead by 26, 101-75. Long Island continued its strong performance into the fourth quarter and went on to defeat Fort Wayne by 20, 122-102.

Duke had a scare in the third quarter when following a steal, the Nets two-way went up high looking to tomahawk the basket and was hit in mid-air by former Net Justin Anderson, upending and sending him to floor. Anderson was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected.

Fort Wayne forward Trevelin Queen recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes. Mad Ants guard Gabe York tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block in 38 minutes.

Long Island will face Austin on the road on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 700 p.m. ET