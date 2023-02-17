The NBA All-Star Weekend that took a weird turn for the Brooklyn Nets

Just over a week ago the Brooklyn Nets went from having two starters in Sunday’s All-Star game to having Deron Williams being the closest thing to a former, root-able Net throughout the entire weekend.

Remember when Bob put up all ALL CAPS breaking news banner about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being named starters? Those were fun times. Now both are playing for the Suns and Mavericks, respectively.

Here, though, is what you have to look forward to this weekend - i.e. a whole lotta nostalgia.

2023 NBA All-Star Schedule

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Here’s your roster for the four-team tournament featuring head coach and Brooklyn Nets legend Deron Williams - and, yes, the most substantial Net in attendance is D-Will, who is possibly the most hated misunderstood star in team history.

I guess it’s kind of cool for boxing fans, though, to see heavyweight legendary boxer Deron Williams get to coach in a basketball game?

Team Joakim Noah

Team Deron Williams

Team Pau Gasol

Jose Alvarado, G, New Orleans Pelicans

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey, G, Detroit Pistons

Bennedict Mathurin, G, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, F, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, G, Indiana Pacers

Scottie Barnes, F, Toronto Raptors

Team Jason Terry, G League

Scoot Henderson, G, Ignite

Sidy Cissoko, G, Ignite

Mojave King, F, Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., F, Memphis Hustle

Leonard Miller, F, Ignite

Mac McClung, G, Delaware Blue Coats

Scotty Pippen Jr., G, South Bay Lakers

Go team D-Will?

Here’s what Saturday night looks like:

NBA HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

NBA All-Star Saturday (skills challenge, 3-point contest, dunk contest), 8 p.m. ET, TNT

No Joe Harris in the 3-point contest, sadly. But in looking at the DraftKings Odds it appears as if Damian Lillard and Buddy Hield are the favorites at +425 while Julius Randle is the long-shot at +700.

In the Slam Dunk contest Nets fans can/should root for Kenyon Martin, Jr. The son of a legitimate Nets legend, Kenyon Martin.

Grainy highlights below! Let’s gooooo!

K-Mart was so much fun to watch.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

74th NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

And of course the main event on Sunday: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis.

The Nets went from having two starters to having two-plus hours worth of heartburn. Kevin Durant won’t be playing but he’ll certainly be in attendance and we’ll have to hear a million times about his new teammates and the expectations they carry as the league favorites to win the title this year.

Man-o-man, I’ll say it again, this weekend is a wild and weird one for Nets fans.

