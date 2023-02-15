Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

We are just days away from the NBA All-Star break and really it couldn’t come at a better time for the Brooklyn Nets. After a crazy trade deadline the Nets could use a breather, a moment to reset and just catch their breath.

Before then, though, they have a tough home game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The Heat are a game and a half behind the Nets for 5th place in the East, and every team that catches them brings them closer to 7th place and falling into the play-in scenario.

They obviously want to avoid that, so a win here tonight would be huge.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (33-24) vs. Miami Heat (32-26)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-FM (radio)

Game preview.

This might have huge consequences towards the end of the season. These teams are neck and neck in the Eastern Conference standings and the final meeting of the season will be on March 25 in Miami. The Nets will look to slow Jimmy Butler down. Although he wasn’t named to the All-Star Game, he’s definitely excited to get some much needed rest and relaxation. He’s carried things for the team and if the game is close late, you can count on him to make a big play. Mikal Bridges will likely get the assignment on JB tonight. Bridges didn’t have the greatest of games at MSG on Monday, but nobody on the Nets did so it’s whatever. The Nets are trying to figure who should be the lead creator on offense, and Bridges is a great candidate for that job. His two way ability will be a boon for this team and as the Nets start to figure out roles, Bridges should be featured as much as possible in the offensive attack. Miami’s lack of success from three point range has been incredibly detrimental to their chances this season. They’re ninth in three point attempts, but only 28th in efficiency. They need Robinson and Herro to find their 2020 form from deep if they want to make it back to the NBA Finals. The Nets have the advantage from deep and should look to fire away from deep as much as possible.

For more on the Heat, check out Hot Hot Hoops.