Watch Live: Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 PM EST on YES Network

These young, new-look Brooklyn Nets are 1-1 since the trade deadline and that one loss came on Saturday to a Philadelphia 76ers in heartbreaking fashion.

Now, the Nets will look to get back on track as they head across the river to take on the New York Knicks at MSG.

The Knicks are right on the Nets tail, sitting 3 games behind them in 7th place. Brooklyn would love to avoid the play-in scenario in the playoffs and these are the types of games they need to win in order to do so.

It’s by no means a “must win,” but it’d be nice to get some more breathing room.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (33-23) at New York Knicks (31-27)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. est

WHERE: YES Network (tv and app), WFAN-fm (radio)

Game preview.

The threes will be flying tonight. The Knicks are seventh in the NBA in threes attempted per game this season, and the Nets have made it a point to take more threes now. The Knicks are 24th in efficiency while the Nets are second. Joe Harris in particular has heated up from three, going 12-of=18 from downtown over the past two games. He’s also shooting 55.6% from deep in February. He and Cam Johnson will make a great 3-point shooting team even more dangerous. The Nets will try to speed the pace up, but the Knicks won’t make it easy. The Knicks rarely turn it over and allow the fourth fewest opponent’s points off of turnovers. When the Nets get those few opportunities, they’ll have to cash in. The Nets have a ton of rangy, athletic defenders, and Jacque Vaughn will throw all of them at Julius Randle. Royce O’Neale got the Randle assignment last time and help him to only 7-16 from the field. Dorian Finney-Smith will likely get the initial assignment in trying to slow the All Star forward down. Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons will be there to provide extra help and another set of arms to make life difficult on Randle.

For more on the Knicks, check out Posting and Toasting.