Long Island Nets win 10th straight, destroying Sioux Falls Skyforce, 130-95

Alondes Williams racked up a triple-double and two other Nets scored better than 20 points as the Long Island Nets won their 10th straight, tying the Nets affiliate record, in a 130-95 shellacking of the Sioux Falls Skyforce at Barclays Center Thursday night.

Long Island is now 16-3 in the G League regular season, the best record in the development league. They’re now 3.5 games in front of the Cleveland Charge in the East. The winning streak now matches that of the 2018-19 squad who lost in the G League Finals.

Williams recorded a triple-double, a first for Long Island this season with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with two steals in 41 minutes. Williams, who Brooklyn waived as a two-way last month, went 4-of-5 from deep as well.

Jordan Bowden posted 27 points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes. Nets guard Chris Chiozza tallied 24 points, seven assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

The Nets set the tone against the Skyforce during the first quarter, outscoring Sioux Falls 33-30 on 54.5 percent shooting from both the field and from distance. Long Island closed the first period ahead by three, 33-30. The Nets extended their lead in the second quarter by outscoring the Skyforce 31-22 and outrebounding Sioux Falls 13-7. Long Island went into halftime ahead by 12, 64-52.The Nets’ momentum continued in the third quarter, outscoring the Skyforce 35-21 on 54.5 percent shooting from the field.

Long Island closed the third period ahead by 26, 99-73. The Nets had a hot fourth quarter, outscoring Sioux Falls 31-22 on 60.0 percent shooting from the field. Long Island went on to defeat the Skyforce by 35, 130-95, the largest margin of victory for Long Island this season. Sioux Falls forward D.J. Stewart tallied 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 29 minutes. Skyforce forward Jon Elmore notched 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes.

Long Island will face College Park Hawks in suburban Atlanta on Saturday , at 7:00 p.m. ET.