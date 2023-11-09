Cam Thomas expected to miss at least two weeks with left ankle sprain

According to the Brooklyn Nets, Cam Thomas has suffered a left ankle sprain and will begin physical therapy immediately. He will be be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Shams Charania was first with the news, quickly followed by the official medical update from NetsPR...

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 22-year-old has averaged 26.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over eight games this season. pic.twitter.com/ftYUk8S0bA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2023

Cam Thomas Medical Update:



An MRI performed today on Nets guard Cam Thomas confirmed a left ankle sprain. Thomas will begin a rehabilitation program and be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2023

Thomas left the game with a little more than eight minutes left in the third quarter of Wednesday’s win over the Clippers after getting tangled up with P.J. Tucker...

Oh no. Cam Thomas goes down with an ankle tweak and has headed back to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/YhnMTiEDRd — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) November 9, 2023

Thomas left the game and had to be helped into the locker room at Barclays Center. He was seen leaving the arena on a mobility knee scooter. The team announced post-game that Thomas would undergo an MRI Thursday.

The 6’3” shooting guard has been the big individual story with the Nets this season, scoring 30 or more points four times, including a 45-point effort three days ago vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. While Thomas rehabs, it’s likely that Lonnie Walker IV, who’s averaging 16.3 points a game on 49/43/71 shooting splits, all of it in a bench role.

In the next two weeks, the Nets play the Boston Celtics in an NBA Cup game Friday night in Boston, followed by games against the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards, Magic and 76ers are all at home.

The Nets have also updated things on Friday’s game day situations. Cam Johnson, who’s missed seven straight games with a left calf strain, is probably and Ben Simmons, who didn’t play vs. LA after complaining of left hip soreness, is questionable. Nic Claxton remains out with a high ankle sprain although he did practice with the Long Island Nets on Wednesday along with Johnson.