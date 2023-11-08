VIDEO ESSAY: Why Mikal Bridges is having a better start to the season than you think

With the Brooklyn Nets set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 tonight, here’s some content to keep Nets fans satisfied pregame.

Our first long-form video of the year discusses a Net that’s somehow flown under the radar, despite averaging 22/5/4 on 59% true shooting — a mark 2% greater than league average. It’s not Cam Thomas incinerating everything in his sight, or Ben Simmons doing the opposite, but rather Mikal Bridges.

No, he’s not touching the eye-popping 27 points-per-game on a 50/40/90 shooting slash-line, perhaps disappointing some fans who thought this year would bring Bridges into All-NBA conversations. Yet, in this video, I explain why Bridges’ start to the season on offense is quite encouraging, and how the first seven games of the season have already displayed improvements from the 27-year-old wing in key areas.

Enjoy!