NBA Live Thread: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM

Brooklyn had a nice little win streak going until Boston and Milwaukee came to town. They battled... but they didn’t have the firepower down the stretch. Now, they’ll look to end the mini skid against the star-studded Los Angeles Clippers.

Oh and by the way, Mikal Bridges is going for his 400th consecutive game. The longest streak among active NBA players.

WHO: LA Clippers (3-3) at Brooklyn Nets (3-4)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES (TV) | WFAN-FM (Radio)

BK Injuries: No Nic Claxton. Cam Johnson has been upgraded to doubtful with his calf strain. Lonnie Walker IV is probable with left knee soreness. LAC Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr is out. Terrance Mann is questionable with a left ankle sprain. The Game: Kawhi Leonard is back like he never left. The Fun Guy is averaging 22/6/4 a night, but what’s most interesting about that is he’s averaging a career high seven three point attempts per game. Along with that, he’s shooting a career high 45.2 percent from downtown. His three point shooting has gotten better in each of the past five seasons as he’s added even more to his basketball programming. The name of the game for the Clippers is keeping him healthy for the playoffs so he can turn all the way up.

