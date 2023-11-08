Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers preview: Nets look for first home win of season

Close, but not there. The Brooklyn Nets gave the Milwaukee Bucks all they could handle. However, it wasn’t enough as the Bucks held on to hand the Nets a tough home loss on Monday night. After this, the Nets hit the road for a few days.

The opponent tonight has been in town the past couple of days. The LA Clippers have undergone another makeover and hope it will be enough to get them into the NBA Finals. They took on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night and lost.

Where to follow the game

YES Network on TV. WFAN on radio. Tip after 7:30.

Injuries

No Nic Claxton. Cam Johnson has been upgraded to doubtful with his calf strain. Lonnie Walker IV is probable with left knee soreness.

Brandon Boston Jr is out. Terrance Mann is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

The game

Whenever the Nets get back to full strength, Cam Thomas has made it so that he has a great chance at remaining in the starting five. Thomas set the nets on fire once again, this time to the tune of 45 points.

Mikal Bridges will be playing in his 400th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NBA. It's a testament to his work ethic, conditioning, and excellent play that he's available and playing every game. It sets the tone for the franchise and gives fans a comforting feeling that their All Star will be out there hooping every night. He bounced back from a rough outing vs the Celtics with a fantastic game against the Bucks. He and Thomas are turning into a pretty fun 1-2 combo so it'll be fun to see how they try to top their Monday performances.

Kawhi Leonard is back like he never left. The Fun Guy is averaging 22/6/4 a night, but what's most interesting about that is he's averaging a career high seven three point attempts per game. Along with that, he's shooting a career high 45.2 percent from downtown. His three point shooting has gotten better in each of the past five seasons as he's added even more to his basketball programming. The name of the game for the Clippers is keeping him healthy for the playoffs so he can turn all the way up.

The same can be said for Paul George. PG has been excellent for a long time and his all around game has the next generation of ballers turning to him for inspiration. It must be incredibly rewarding to be someone younger folks look up to and have them try to emulate your success. It makes all the hard work worth it.

Player to watch: James Harden

There’s an incredible value to being a troublemaker. When you know that if you raise enough hell you’ll get what you want, you keep raising hell! That’s what our old pal James Harden did this summer after he claimed Daryl Morey lied to him. It all led to him being traded to the Clippers and now he has to get acclimated to a new team on the fly without a training camp. To make things more complicated, this is only his third game of competitive basketball in the past six months. It won't be easy, but it's not impossible.

And with his first game came figuring some things out and getting into a good rhythm. His 17 points and six assists were fine, but it can be better. He mentioned that he's not a system player, but a system. For as outraged as people were about that, there's truth to it. Say what you want about him, but James Harden is an incredibly cerebral

Our old pal Reed Wallach made this observation yesterday

It’s nice that Ben Simmons is back physically but not sure how you take him seriously when he actively tries not to score and is basically only scoring on putbacks and cuts when he has no choice but to dunk. — Reed Wallach (@ReedWallach) November 7, 2023

Ben Simmons has been fine, but he can still be better. At the very least, he's been the engine for the Brooklyn attack and has been able to get them on the run early and often. The halfcourt is where his limitations get amplified, and that's something the Nets will have to figure out when they're in the half court. When those driving lanes are there, he has to take full advantage of them and make something happen for himself and his teammates.

From the Vault

I read a pretty terrific feature story in the New York Times about Queen Latifah a few days ago. With that in mind, let’s take it back to 1994

More reading: Clipperholics, SB Nation NBA, Nets Republic, 213 Hoops,