NBA Live Thread: Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30PM ET

The depleted Nets gave its best effort against the star-studded Celtics, but the hoopers in their multi-color KAWS kits couldn’t pull it out. It was close... but not enough. Onto the next, which means a tough one against the new-look Milwaukee Bucks.

WHO: Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at Brooklyn Nets (3-3)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES (TV) | WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

BK Injuries: Ben Simmons was out for the second night of a back-to-back maintenance and should be back tonight. No Cam Johnson. Nic Claxton is reported to have a high ankle sprain and presumably won’t be playing for a while. Lonnie Walker IV is probable with left knee soreness.

Meanwhile, Dariq Whitehead told our Jordan Greene he is progressing from off-season foot surgery and is now “75 to 80%” ready as he trains and practices on Long Island.

BUCKS Injuries: All clear.

The Game: Defending Giannis Antetokuonmpo does not look like a good time. The Greek Freak has authored his own decade of destruction and will be near the top of the East for many more years to come. Giannis is always tough to deal with, and last year the Nets had some success when they had Claxton defend him. Assuming Clax is out again, Ben Simmons will be one of many that get the assignment of guarding Giannis as will Dorian Finney-Smith. DFS had another great game on Saturday night and his four three pointers helps space things out for the rest of his teammates.