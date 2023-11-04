NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 8:00 PM

It took 23 games for the star-studded Nets to get one game above .500 last season. Following a three-game win streak, Jacque Vaughn’s group sits at 3-2 with wins against Charlotte, Miami, and Chicago in the early stages.

All said, the vibes are high in NetsWorld but they’ll be tested on Saturday. It’s the second night of a back-to-back against the undefeated Celtics.

Boston tonight for the 2nd night of a back-to-back pic.twitter.com/1GOAZEAVbS — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 4, 2023

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (3-2) at Miami Heat (4-0)

WHEN: 8:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES (TV) | WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our Game Preview...

BK Injuries: No Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons. C’s Injuries: Neemias Queta is out with right foot injury management. The Game: The C’s are a lot different from when we last saw them. For starters, they’ve got a new man in the middle. Kristaps Porzingis came over from the Washington Wizards over the summer and has been fitting in so far. KP has averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and 1.5 blocks a night through his first few games. Porzingis’ size poses a tough challenge for the Nets who might be without Claxton again. Dorian Finney-Smith has filled in admirably and can be counted on to bring toughness and physicality on the inside. The Nets perimeter defense will need to have a big outing against one of the league’s very best players.

