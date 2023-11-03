Live Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls, 8:00 PM ET

Welcome to the in-season tournament — or whatever you want to call it.

Beyond the tournament, the Nets are looking for its third straight victory after a four-point victory against Miami. We can go on for days about the likes of Mikal Bridges, Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith etc., but it was the bench (and G League!) guys who stepped up in the win.

Now, it’s onto Chicago — the final stop on a four-game road-trip — and also the start of a tough upcoming stretch versus Boston, Milwaukee, LAC, and Boston again.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at Chicago Bulls (2-3)

WHEN: 8:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES (TV) | WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our Game Preview:

BK Injuries: Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson are out, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Smith Jr are back in the lineup.

CHI Injuries: Zach Lavine is probable with low back spasms. Lonzo Ball is out for the season following knee surgery.

The Game: In what feels like the first time in ages, the Nets are actually pretty good at rebounding! Brooklyn is currently second in the NBA in rebound rate and that’s helped them get out on the run and score easy baskets. The Nets’ ability to get out and run should keep things open for them and make things hard on a longtime Net nemesis: Nikola Vucevic.