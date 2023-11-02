Brooklyn Nets to open NBA Cup play and debut KAWS-design City Edition uniforms on weekend

Lots of new stuff going on this weekend.

The next time the Brooklyn Nets take the court, Friday night in Chicago, will be their first in the NBA Cup competition.

Then Saturday, when the Nets play the Celtics at home in their first back-to-back, the team will play their first game in their new City Edition uniforms designed by KAWS, the Brooklyn-based graphic designer and artist.

First things first. The NBA Cup is here. Teams across the NBA will begin tournament play that will ultimately to a Finals in Las Vegas on December 9. And if you’re still confused, here’s Richard Jefferson to help you...

While the Friday night game will the more defining for the Nets and their players — Players on the championship team each will receive $500,000! — Saturday night is generating more buzz with the debut of the City Edition uniforms. (There is a connection between the two. home teams will wear their City Edition uniforms in Cup Play. For the Nets, that’s November 14 vs. the Celtics.)

The Nets social media offerings have been flooded with both cup and City Edition uniform news and views now that the jerseys are available at the Nets Fanatics store .... and online.

(Re)introducing our 2023-24 City Edition uniform, designed by KAWS.



— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 2, 2023

At the same time, the Nets and all 30 NBA teams have released designs for the NBA Cup home games Here’s Brooklyn’s...

The Nets will also wear the KAWS uniform on five of “Best of Brooklyn” nights at Barclays Center celebrating “the ﬁve pillars of The Brooklyn Way – arts, music, food, fashion, and basketball.” This Saturday vs. the Celtics will be the first in that series. According to reports, the KAWS jersey will be worn a total of 16 times this season, home and away.

The KAWS uniform partnership was first revealed just before the end of the 2022-23 season. Kaws, aka Brian Donnelly, is probably best known for his “Moonman,” the MTV Award, and the Nike Air Jordan 4 designs, but works in a variety of formats. According to the Nets, the City Edition design draws from his 10-part art series, called “Tension,” for the City Edition uniform.

KAWS was advised on the uniform design by the Nets’ Nic Claxton. When the uniform was unveiled to Claxton earlier this year at KAWS’ art studio in Williamsburg, he’s being quoted as saying, “That’s tough. That’s gonna be our best one in my opinion, since I’ve been here.”

Not everyone likes them. Since the latest round of publicity on the design, there’s been some grumbling among fans who compared them unfavorably to the Jean-Paul Basquiat City Edition jersey. The real test will come when fans see their favorite players actually wear the uniform ... as well as how the sales go. Also, pundits have panned many if not most of this year’s City Edition uniforms.