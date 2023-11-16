NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 7:30 PM

The Miami Heat are the NBA’s hottest team with a six-game win streak. Let’s see what the banged-up-but-gritty Brooklyn Nets have to say about that. They got them once earlier in the season...

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (6-5) at Miami Heat (7-4)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network & NBA TV; WFAN-FM (Radio)

From our game preview...

BK Injuries: No Cam Thomas (ankle.) Ben Simmons (back) is out and will be reevaluated in a week

Heat Injuries: Tyler Herro is out with a right ankle sprain. RJ Hampton is out with a right knee sprain.

The Game: The matchup on the wing should be super fun. On one side, Mikal Bridges is looking to put another great game together. Mikal had a good all around game with 21/5/4/4 in 32 minutes. The turnovers were a bit high (six), but it’s something you might just have to live with. When Bridges is moving and cutting off the ball, great things happen for the Nets and it makes Mikal a much more dynamic player to defend. Waiting for Bridges will be Jimmy Butler...