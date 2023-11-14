Jalen Wilson helps Long Island Nets defeat Greensboro Swarm, 105-98,

The Long Island Nets defeated the Greensboro Swarm, 105-98, on Monday night at Nassau Coliseum, giving the Nets affiliate a 3-0 record so far in the G League.

Brooklyn two-way guard Armoni Brooks led the way for the Nets, posting 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes. Of the 25, 12 came in the fourth quarter. Fellow Brooklyn two-way Jalen Wilson tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes. The 6’7” wing is now averaging 20.3 after three games.

He got started early.

Jalen Wilson for ✌️ ‍ pic.twitter.com/5DhbrV96iu — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) November 14, 2023

Long Island guard Kennedy Chandler added 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes. While on assignment with Long Island, Nets rookie Dariq Whitehead recorded 10 points, four rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes. Additionally, his rookie teammate Noah Clowney posted six points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 23 minutes after spending much of the game in foul trouble.

The Nets got off to a hot start, shooting 57.1%from the field and 55.6% from distance in the first quarter. Long Island closed the quarter ahead by 11, 34-23. Greensboro outscored the Nets 23-19 in the second quarter, but it was not enough to take the lead overall. Long Island maintained its lead and closed the quarter ahead by seven, 53-46.

Long Island remained steady in the third quarter while Greensboro tried to chip away its lead, outscoring the Nets 24-22 in the period. The Nets went into the final quarter of play ahead by five, 75-70. Long Island’s offense shined in the fourth quarter, with Brooklyn two-way guard Armoni Brooks’ 12 fourth quarter points leading the way for the Nets to go on to defeat Greensboro by seven, 105-98.

Early Tuesday, the Nets called Whitehead and Clowney back to Brooklyn for the Magic game at Barclays. It activated, they will be available to play.

Greensboro forward Jaylen Sims recorded 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes. Swarm forward Angelo Allegri posted 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes. Greensboro forward Trevon Scott added 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes.

Next Up

Long Island will travel to face the Maine Celtics on Friday, at 7:00 p.m. at the Portland Expo Building.