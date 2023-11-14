NBA Live Thread: Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM

It wasn’t pretty, but the Nets improved to 5-5 following a Sunday afternoon victory over the Washington Wizards. Now, it’s back to Cup Play against a pesky Magic squad that’s off to a 5-4 start. This will be their first in-season tournament game while Brooklyn seeks a 2-1 start.

We’d like to think Brooklyn’s grey alternate court is better than others around the league, but we’ll let you all be the judge.

WHO: Orlando Magic (5-4) at Brooklyn Nets (5-5)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV); WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our Game Preview...

BK INJURIES: No Cam Thomas. Ben Simmons is out as well. In postgame, Lonnie Walker IV revealed he’s been battling significant knee pain but he’ll suit up. MAGIC INJURIES: Markelle Fultz is out with left knee tendinitis. Wendell Carter Jr. is out after recently fracturing his finger. Gary Harris Jr is questionable with a right groin strain. The Game: Nic Claxton is back, and not a moment too soon for the Nets. Clax got right back to business to the tune of ten points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks in just 28 minutes. Clax gives the Nets much needed size on the interior and someone that uplifts their defense. When the Nets get out in transition, Claxton’s ability to finish at the rim becomes even more valuable. Without Carter Jr, the Magic will turn to the duo of Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner at center...

For more on the Orlando Magic, check out Orlando Pinstriped Post.