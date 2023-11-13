Deadlines and Commitments - 10 Games In edition

A lot of NBA teams break down the 82-game season into components of 10 games. There is a review of the last component of 10, the plan for the next one from all corners of basketball operations, from the analytics and performance teams, the coaching staff, the souts, etc, It’s wins and losses, a discourse of strengths and needs.

We don’t know any details of how the Nets break down the months from October to April, May or June. But if it is the 10-game bisection, they have to be positive about the Nets first 10. Despite a lot of doubts and tire predictions, Brooklyn is 5-5, beating two teams, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers, with Larry O’Brien ambitions while holding their own against a few other contenders, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics (once.)

Don’t expect any real trade talks for another month. The next 10-day component ends in mid-December which coincidentally is also when for the first time most players signed in the off-season can be traded. That’s about a hundred players. Making deals, particularly complicated ones, is particularly difficult with one-quarter of the players pool off-the-market.

So where are we left? Most of the big personnel decisions took place leading up to opening night. the last being the signing Harry Giles III to standard, if non-guaranteed, deal. Still, there are decision days ahead, things like partially guaranteeing up to $700,000 by December 15. That should be as easy a decision Marks & co. has ever had to deal with in a while.

Here’s the calendar for the front office as things move on.

—November 14 - Nets first home game in the NBA Cup competition. New court for Cup home games will be revealed. Team with play in the KAWS-designed uniforms.

—December 2 - Noah Eagle, Ian’s son, calls his first Nets game on YES. The tradition continues.

—December 4-5: NBA Cup quarter finals.

—December 7 - NBA Cup semi-finals

—December 9 - NBA Cup finals in Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. ET. Only the championship game will not count toward regular season win-loss records. Players on the winning team get $500,000 in prize money.

—December 13 - Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson return to Phoenix for the first time and yeah, Kevin Durant now plays for the Suns.

—December 15 - Trendon Watford’s contract is guaranteed up to $700,000.

—December 19-22 - NBA G League Winter Showcase and Showcase Cup Championship takes place in Orlando.

—December 20 - Nets - Knicks rivalry returns to Barclays Center, the first of the four interborough games. The two teams will also play January 23 in Brooklyn.

—December 22 - NBA champion Denver Nuggets make their lone appearance at Barclays Center. (Matt Brooks tribute video?)

—December 23 - Joe Harris returns to Barclays Center with the Pistons.

—January 5, 2024 - 10-day contracts may now be signed.

—January 10 - All non- and partially guaranteed contracts become fully guaranteed. If either Trendon Watford and Harry Giles III aren’t waived by January 7, they become fully guaranteed.

—January 11 - NBA Paris Game. Nets vs. Cavaliers at Accor Arena in the City of Lights. Coverage on YES and NBA TV. Game starts at 2:00 p.m. ET. It’s the Nets only game in a week as schedulers take into account the attendant jet leg.

—January 23 - Nets host the Knicks at Barclays Center, part of NBA Rivals Week

—January 25 - Australia Day, Australia’s national day. Might as well be company holiday for Nets. So many Aussies, starting with Ben Simmons and including the new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Dave Regan, and the Nets long-time sports science director Dan Meehan and sports medicine director Les Gelis as well as player development director and assistant coach Adam Caporn.

—January 31 - Kevin Durant returns to Barclays Center with the Suns in a game scheduled for ESPN.

—February 5 - Steph Curry and the Warriors come to Barclays Center.

—February 6 - 20th anniversary of NetsDaily. Hooray for us. Also, Kyrie Irving — remember him? — returns to Barclays Center in a game scheduled for TNT.

—February 8 - NBA Trade Deadline (3:00 p.m. ET).

—February 10 - Victor Wembanyama and Spurs make their debut at Barclays Center.

—February 16-18 - NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 in Indianapolis. Will the Nets be represented?

—February 16-21 - NBA All-Star break.

—March 1 - Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline, aka the Buyout Deadline.

—March 22-24 - Barclays Center hosts first round, NCAA Tournament

—March 23 - The city rivalry switches to MSG for the first of two late season games. The second will take place April 12, the next to last game of the season.

—March 30 - G League Regular Season ends

—April 2 - G League Playoffs begin

—March 31 - LeBron James and Lakers come to Brooklyn for their lone appearance in 2023-24.

—April 14 - Last game of the season vs. the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center in Philly. Each team’s payroll becomes official. A number of financial deadlines are timed to the final game’s roster, things like what each team over the threshold will play in luxury tax, repeater tax etc. Nets are roughly $8 million under threshold and it’s highly unlikely the Nets will go over. If they did, their financial decisions would be influenced by the dreaded repeater tax not just in 2023-24, but also the two seasons after that.

—April 15 - NBA Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2024 (3 p.m. ET)

—April 16-19 - NBA Play-In Tournament

—April TBA - WNBA Draft. Liberty have the No. 11 and No. 41 picks.

—April 20 - NBA Playoffs 2024 begin

—June 27- NBA Draft 2024. Nets have no picks at this point in either the first or second round. Houston controls both.