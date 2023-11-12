NBA Live Thread: Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets, 3PM

The Celtics are as tough as they come, and it’s even more difficult when three starters are out. The Nets learned that the hard way on Friday, falling 121-107 in Boston with a 4-5 regular season record and 1-1 in the in-season tournament. All said, given the injuries and difficult schedule — it could be so much worse than 4-5.

Things should ease up a bit with the Wizards at home in a matinee affair.

WHO: Washington Wizards (2-6) at Brooklyn Nets (4-5)

WHEN: 3:00PM ET

WHERE: YES Network (TV) | WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

From our game preview...

BK INJURIES: Nic Claxton is back. After missing seven games with a high ankle sprain, he is available. Cam Thomas remains out. Ben Simmons has been bothered by a sore left hip all week and has been out the past two games. He’s out again. WIZ INJURIES: For the Wizards, point guard Delon Wright is out with a left knee sprain. THE GAME: Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma had one of the more random beefs you could imagine, and this is their first time being on the same court since last January when Dinwiddie was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Since then, they’ve spent a lot of time chirping at each other online. It should make for fun jokes on the commentary, but don’t expect any fireworks or anything like that. It’s the NBA, we don’t do that around here!

