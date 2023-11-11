Jalen Wilson’s 33 points, late bucket, lead Long Island Nets to 123-120 opening night win

Jalen Wilson, playing multiple positions with confidence, led the Long Island Nets to an Opening Night win over the Raptors 905 Friday night, scoring 33 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and hitting the dagger in a closely contested contest at Nassau Coliseum. Final score: 123-120.

Wilson, the 51st pick in the June Draft who’s playing on a two-way deal, finished 8-of-18 overall, including 3-of-5 from three. He also hit all eight of his free throws. In a post-game tweet, Wilson expressed his gratitude.

Marathon love the Lord’s plan https://t.co/MMDhMsRbSs — jwill (@thejalenwilson) November 11, 2023

Wilson started the game at Nassau Coliseum with the Nets two 19-year-old first round picks, Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead, his first game in any Nets uniform since the Draft, along with Kennedy Chandler who was the Nets starting point guard in Summer League and Kyler Edwards, a 6’4” shooting guard signed in the off-season.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, tying the game twice. The 905 snuck past the Nets and went on a 6-0 lead and closed the period ahead by three, 31-28, but Long Island’s offense worked hard in the second quarter, going on an 18-4 run in the opening four minutes. Raptors 905 tried to close the gap and came within one point of the Nets, but Long Island’s momentum continued. The Nets shot 54.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from distance in the second period to close the first half ahead by four, 64-60.

Long Island carried its offensive effort over to the third quarter, outscoring the 905 35-30. The Nets kept their lead and closed the third period ahead by nine, 99-90. The Raptors came back strong in the end, but the ball wound up in Wilson’s hands with 29 seconds left and the score tied at 118. The 6’7” forward drove the lane and put the Nets up by two. Long Island didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of way, helped by some clutch shots and defensive play by Patrick Gardner who scored six of his 11 points in the last 1:25.

Gardner, who grew up five miles from the Coliseum, entered the game late in the fourth after Clowney had fouled out. The 6’10” Alabama product had a strong outing, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Dariq Whitehead in his first game since undergoing foot surgery in early June, couldn’t get untracked. He had five points on 1-of-9 shooting, but had some moments.

Dariq Whitehad with the SMOOTH crossover and finish for the @LongIslandNets



Our rookie class is loaded! pic.twitter.com/EpT3IXEVUJ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 11, 2023

He piled up four assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes, Kennedy Chandler who played for the Grizzlies last season then on the Nets Summer League team, recorded 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Armoni Brooks, signed to a two-way deal after Summer League, was in Boston with the Brooklyn Nets.

Long Island will be back at it Saturday when they take on the Greensboro Swarm again at Barclays Center. Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET.