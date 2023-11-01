NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 7:30PM

After two games of heartbreak, the Nets came punching back with a 12-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets — the first of the season.

It was a breath of fresh air for several reasons. Ben Simmons is playing well, Mikal Bridges had a VERY efficient 24-point night, Brooklyn is rebounding the ball well without Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, and perhaps the biggest storyline of them all — Cam Thomas. At 22 years old, he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to have three consecutive 30-point games to begin the season. The other? Shaq.

Let’s see if he can continue his rampage against the defending Eastern Conference champions.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (1-2) at Miami Heat (1-3)

WHEN: 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: YES (TV) | WFAN-FM (Radio)

***

BK Injuries: No Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton or Spencer Dinwiddie. Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) is listed as questionable as of this writing. HEAT injuries: Bam Adebayo (hip) is listed as probable. Jimmy Butler (right knee tendinitis) was upgraded to probable, while Haywood Highsmith (left knee sprain) is questionable. Cody Martin is out with left knee tendinosis. The Game: Without Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith has been starting at center, and he’s been magnificent. DFS gives the Nets someone that can stretch the floor to draw bigs away from the rim and plays with a physicality and toughness that makes up for Clax’s absence. If Bam Adebayo plays, Miami will have their defensive anchor and all around dynamo back on the court.

