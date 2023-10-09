NBA Preseason Game Thread: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9:00PM

And.... Here. We. Go. The Brooklyn Nets are back in action with their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. It’s the first time we’ll see the “new” core fresh out of training camp. No distractions. Just basketball.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

WHAT: Preseason Game No. 1

WHEN: 9:00pm ET

WHERE: YES Network

Game Preview:

INJURIES: For Brooklyn, everyone but Cam Johnson (mild hamstring strain) and rookie Dariq Whitehead (foot surgery rehab) will be available. How many of the rest will play is up to Jacque Vaughn, but he’s hinted Ben Simmons will start at the point alongside Spencer Dinwiddie.

NOTES: The Nets go into the preseason with a lot of questions, starting of course with Ben Simmons. How will he look after last year’s disappointments and a six-month rehab at what our Lucas Kaplan so ably described as a “Miami safehouse?” All the reports out of training camp have been positive with more than one teammate describing what they’ve seen as “really, really good.”