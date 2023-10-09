BRING IT ON: Nets open preseason vs. Lakers in Las Vegas

Things have changed since this time last year. Indeed, only five players remain from the first preseason game on October 3, 2022: Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, Cam Thomas, Day-Ron Sharpe. The two superstars who the Nets and their fans had hoped would bring a string of titles to Brooklyn are long gone. So is the superstar head coach who was gone by November. In many ways, it was the most difficult season ever for Nets fans. Sure, they only won 12 games in their last year in New Jersey but no one really thought they’d do much better. That was a nightmare, but a nightmare is better than a dream dying.

But that was then and this is now. Understandably, the Nets are at the beginning of whatever you want to call it — a rebuild, a reset, a re-establishment of their culture. They wound up getting four players, all of them good to very good at their craft as well as solid citizens, in return for KD and Kyrie plus as fine a stash of draft capital as there is in the league. How far can the star of the haul, Mikal Bridges, along with a fully rehabbed Simmons, a rejuvenated Claxton and the rest take them. We are about to find out, starting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Monday night.

Where to follow the game

The YES Network and YES App are where you need to be. We get started at T-Mobile shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET.

Injuries

For Brooklyn, everyone but Cam Johnson (mild hamstring strain) and rookie Dariq Whitehead (foot surgery rehab) will be available. How many of the rest will play is up to Jacque Vaughn, but he’s hinted Ben Simmons will start at the point alongside Spencer Dinwiddie.

Cam Reddish (ankle) is the only real injury for the Lake Show. LeBron James and Austin Reaves didn’t suit up for L.A.’s opener Saturday but James plans to play in two of the Lakers four preseason games. So chances are good he’ll be available.

The game

The Nets go into the preseason with a lot of questions, starting of course with Ben Simmons. How will he look after last year’s disappointments and a six-month rehab at what our Lucas Kaplan so ably described as a “Miami safehouse?” All the reports out of training camp have been positive with more than one teammate describing what they’ve seen as “really, really good.”

Simmons, though, represents only one question on the Nets test. Can the insertion of drop coverage on defense help their rebounding woes? Will Mikal Bridges, coming off an impressive run with Team USA, show some new facets in areas like playmaking and rebounding while still leading both the offense and defense? Will Nic Claxton take yet another step on his road toward a 10-figure contract extension next July? And what about Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe? Will the two 21-year-olds make the most of their pivotal third seasons. Beyond individual players, how much of a defensive improvement will we see?

Sharpe thinks drop will indeed help the team and his prospects.

“Drop will help us rebounding, mainly,” Sharpe told The Post. “When we switch 1-through-5 … it wasn’t so much Nic or I was getting cooked every play. It was more so we’re out on the perimeter, they’re shooting the ball, the other guys [are] down there getting the rebounds.

“So, personally, I like to drop better. I like getting boards, I like being physical. And I don’t like when I feel like my matchup is killing me, either. So at the end of the day, I feel like it’s going to help us a lot.”

The Nets and their fans will also be monitoring the progress of the “fallen angels” corps, the players who are trying to rebuild their own careers as well as helping the team’s rebuild. Dennis Smith Jr., Lonnie Walker IV, Harry Giles III, Darius Bazley, Trendon Watford and Armoni Brooks are all on one sort of trial or another, vets minimum deals, guaranteed and non-guaranteed, an Exhibit 9 contract, a two-way. Might we also see rookies Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson Monday night?

Walker will have a special incentive on Monday night. He’ll be facing his old team, the Lakers. The 24-year-old averaged double figures both in the regular season and the Lakers big win over the Warriors in the second round.

“[They’re] still family at the end of the day; grew a bond with them, so it’s nice,” Walker said. “But I’m here. I’m a Nets fan now. I’m over here. We’re trying to play our best individually and as a team and, you know, continue to grow.”

Walker also spoke about what he sees from his new team, new teammates.

“Excitement. The more you have your teammates egging you on and seeing you play defense and they’re playing defense, it only makes you want to work harder and play harder,” Walker said. “So having these players who just have that competitiveness has only been improved in my game as I’ve been trying to figure out my rhythm. So, it’s great to have a group set of guys who really just want to prove to the world what they’re capable of doing.”

What to look for overall? How they all fit together. Although there are only five players left from last year’s preseason opener, there are nine who finished the season and are back. That’s a number made for continuity and chemistry, something Sean Marks and Jacque Vaughn have preached since the end of last season.

And of course, the offense. Can it work? Not only are the Nets without two Hall of Famers in KD and Kyrie, they’re also missing Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Patty Mills, three of league’s best 3-point shooters (and they won’t have Johnson Monday either.)

Player to watch:

He is officially the oldest player in the NBA and he enters his 21st season the NBA’s leading scorer. While pundits argue if he is still a top 10, top 15 or top 20 player, he remains LeBron James who if not the greatest player of all time, certainly part of any conversation re the GOAT. Will this be his swan song? Who knows? His contract with the Lakers is up after this season and he wants to play with his son Bronny (who we might note liked a Nets social media post last week about the upcoming season.)

He’s not likely to play much tonight and it’s not certain he will play at all. We suspect he will though and with his time on the court running out, any LeBron is a good LeBron.

From the Vault

This one just entered the Vault. Saturday, LeBron James was all over Steph Curry trying to recruit him for the 2024 Paris Olympics...

LEAKED Audio Of LeBron James & Steph Curry’s Conversation About Team USA :



LeBron- “You’re gonna need a gold medal”



Curry- “Nobody is going to stop us”



Also, you can see Curry joking around and saying that they don’t need AD pic.twitter.com/3K4BXKfAWF — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) October 8, 2023

Hey, you guys, save a spot for Bridges!

More reading: Silver Screen and Roll