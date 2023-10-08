WNBA FINALS: New York Liberty’s success was anything but guaranteed

Many view the upcoming WNBA Finals matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty as the result of a foregone conclusion. Of course it’s these teams, the superteams that we’ve termed as such so frequently that the discourse has turned inward, laser-focused on the definition of “superteam” and whether it applies, how the players feel about it, if it’s good for the WNBA, et cetera:

Kelsey Plum weighed in on the superteam talk in the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/kaH5NFn1Nz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2023

If this noise doesn’t render the “superteam” notion useless, it’s because it already is. Superteams are not guaranteed successes — a concept I certainly don’t have to explain to the readers of NetsDaily — for the same reason other talented teams may fail.

It’s easy to scoff at the idea of the New York Liberty as underdogs, which they certainly weren’t this season, but it’d be wrong to dismiss their season to this point because of the names on the roster. Their epic battles against the Washington Mystics in the first round or the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Semi-Finals hardly had inevitable outcomes. The Liberty of May were not ready to accomplish what the Liberty of October are.

Take Betnijah Laney, who made the All-Star team in her last healthy season, 2021. Her fit as a proven defender and respectable shooter left us without much to analyze — at worst she’d be a tremendous 3-and-D wing around star power.

Not so fast. Laney averaged fewer than six points over New York’s first four games of the season, looking like a complete afterthought within a brand-new offense. Would Sandy Brondello & co. ever integrate her?

The answer was a resounding ‘yes.’ Laney has scored fewer than 19 points in just one playoff game, the Liberty’s sole loss to this point. Not only is she a deadly catch-and-shooter from the perimeter, but she's become a devastating off-ball player, cutting to the basket and posting up unsuspecting guards. Better yet, her teammates hardly miss a chance to reward her:

Sloot no-look to a sealing Laney: pic.twitter.com/zIX5CnrZ9l — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) September 30, 2023

“We took off when we got [Laney] more integrated into the offense,” said Sandy Brondello after the Libs defeated the Sun in Game 4. “She’s the ultimate professional. I’ve loved her growth and her commitment to this team.”

Laney is New York’s second-leading scorer in the postseason; without her mid-season leap of faith to embrace an offensive role she hadn’t practiced as a pro, do the Liberty score enough to get by the Sun? Furthermore, do the Aces still worry about switching Kelsey Plum onto her the Liberty weren’t hellbent on letting Laney attack mismatches?

You know the Aces will encounter such a dilemma this series, too. Why? Well, New York’s backcourt of Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot have been relentless screeners this season, taking a beating in the name of the free-flowing offense the Liberty ultimately achieved, breaking the single-season assist-rate record.

Ionescu’s screens in particular have shredded defenses, paranoid about switching onto all the dynamic scorers New York can offer, yet anxious to stay glued to the game’s greatest shooter. That leads to ugly breakdowns, even for the Aces, even on inbounds plays with just two seconds left on the shot clock:

Should we take for granted Ionescu’s willingness to constantly screen for her teammates, for the former number-one overall pick to not just agree but to jump at 40 minutes of physicality?

If not, what about Jonquel Jones recovering from an off-season foot surgery that clearly hampered her to start the year, not just regaining her previous form but becoming as dominant an interior force as she’s been in her career. She had 25 points, 15 boards, and four blocks to send her old team home in a Semi-Finals closeout game?

Jones is moving so well, in fact, that the Liberty have been able to implement a steady diet of veer-switching when Jones is defending the pick-and-roll. It’s a defensive tactic they deployed with great success against the Aces this year, essentially being a late switch that sends the ball-handler toward the big with downhill momentum.

Here’s Jones completely locking up Plum from their August 6th matchup, and the bench appreciating it in the background:

Not only can the game’s scariest interior force wreck on the inside, but to move her feet like that? Coming off an off-season surgery? Her hard work behind the scenes has shown bright in New York’s biggest moments this season.

“JJ, we’d spoken about her being injured at the start of the year... just took her time to get healthy, conditioning-wise. Learning new players, new system, so it was just a learning process and she got comfortable,” said Sandy Brondello, slightly understating things.

The list goes on. How about Brondello and her staff taking an entirely new roster and implementing the most egalitarian offense in the league, flowing from side-to-side rather than north-to-south quite unlike any WNBA team we’ve ever seen? Or everybody’s favorite Frenchwoman, Marine Johannès, joining the team late after her season in France, struggling at first, and then settling into a microwave bench role in which she was the Commissioner’s Cup’s leading scorer?

Thanks to these developments, Breanna Stewart stopped needing to score 40 to drag an unsure Liberty team to wins, as she did in May and June. While figuring out their identity and where the pieces fit, New York frequently threw their hands up and gave the ball to Stewart at the end of close games early in the season, and she always delivered. Hence, a well-deserved MVP award to add to a stacked trophy case.

Yet, as the Liberty improved as a team and Stewart put up some cold shooting nights, her value hardly waned. Her defense both on the perimeter and as a help defender at the rim unlocked options for Brondello, and turned her and Jones into the league’s deadliest front-court duo.

“With her behind me, I know that I can go for steals, or be aggressive because she’ll clean up the mistakes I make,” said Stewart of Jones. Don’t let the humility fool you though, Stewart was the only WNBA player to average 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks this season. Most of her gambles paid off.

The Liberty were not guaranteed a spot in the WNBA Finals when GM Jonathan Kolb put the roster together this off-season. Players had to sacrifice and adapt, the coaches came up with inventive solutions, and the Liberty had to grow together, in their first season as a collective.

They did it, and now they look to reap the rewards. The Aces boast one of the great guard rotations of all time, but Betnijah Laney is just a bit bigger than most of them. Jonquel Jones, at 6’6”, 215, can move her feet with them. Sabrina Ionescu will give none of them a break, even especially when she doesn’t have the ball.

New York was not ready to take on the defending champions in their first matchup in June, where the Aces stomped them out, 98-81. No, Candace Parker was not injured yet, but the Libs’ issues went deeper than that. Their identity wasn’t as solid as their opponent’s, their players weren’t as assured of their roles, and neither was the coaching staff. There was a noticeable gap between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces.

Not anymore. We are in for one hell of a WNBA Finals.