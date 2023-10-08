Mikal Bridges on leadership: ‘Who wouldn’t want this?’

As Brian Lewis writes Sunday, Mikal Bridges did not have leadership duties foisted upon him. After he was traded to the Nets — and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were sent elsewhere — he willingly became the team leader for the final third of the season and now in training camp, he’s taking another step. There is no doubt he is the man.

And he’s not just accepting the role. He is reveling in it.

“It’s just exciting,” he told reporters in Las Vegas where the Nets open preseason Monday vs. the Lakers. “I could talk about it all I want. I could talk about, ‘I’m going do this, I’m going to do that, we’re going to win games,’ but you don’t know until you play, It’s a new role. Personally I think I can fulfill it and succeed in it with who I am as a person. I’m willing to take every bullet, take the blame for losing: I’m ready for all that. Personally, I think I’m ready, but we’ll see.

“Who wouldn’t want this? Who wouldn’t want this type of pressure, this type of expectations? If you really love the game and really want to be the best you can be, you’d want this …where you’re the main guy and everything’s on your shoulders. What are you going to do? How I’m raised and where I came from with the things I’ve been through, I feel like I’m ready for the moment and always have been.”

It’s not just how he went from a career 13-point a game scorer to the double that in his 27 games with Brooklyn. It was his willingness to take the questions during some tough losses as the Nets struggled towards the post-season. This summer, it was he who talked about how Ben Simmons was “my guy,” offering his encouragement as Simmons prepared his return amid doubt in the fan base and across the league. And was he who played an increasingly important role in Team USA’s failed attempt to medal in Manila, averaging 20 points in the final three games.

Now, a little more that 24 hours from the first game action of the 2023-24 season, he believes he can do what’s required. A full training camp will help, he argues.

“[It’s] way better. Just being around the guys and being comfortable enough where we’re all here starting from the beginning … [not] joining a different team halfway,” Bridges told the media after Saturday’s practice at UNLV. “So just building relationships off the court makes it easier going on the court and voicing things.”

Teammates both new and old see him in a positive light.

“It’s a beautiful thing. It shows what he’s capable of. It shows the level of player he is. From year in and year out, he’s only been improving,” Lonnie Walker IV said. “So for him to go from the Suns to over here and … do what he’s doing, it’s no surprise. He works very hard to get to where he got to. He’s also a leader: He knows the game really well, inside and out.”

Mostly, it’s the work, they say.

“It’s all in the work,” Cam Johnson said. “He’s been willing to put in the work every day of his career. And he’s an everyday guy. He shows up, every day. He’s available, and he commits himself to getting better. … You just watch over time, you can see such a natural progression of skill, of the ability to change games, take over games.

“So just putting that all together, continuing that momentum. He’s going to continue working. It’s not a matter of ‘OK, I’m good, I’m here.’ Nah. He’s going to put in the work. … Every day I’ve been around him, this is what he’s been about. So he’s definitely capable of continuing that momentum that he built up toward the end of last year and taking it into some really positive things.”

As Jacque Vaughn told Lewis, the work continues, that he and Bridges have been reviewing film after film in preparation for the season. In his and Sean Marks press conference 10 days ago and again on Media Day, the head coach said the organization is going to give Bridges even more responsibility.

“He has an understanding of what we want to do and will ask questions,” Vaughn said. “That’s leadership, to be vulnerable enough to when I’m [saying] ‘All right, anybody have anything?’ and some guys don’t ask a question, he’ll ask a question. That’s part of leadership, so that the whole group is in alignment.

“We’re going to encourage and really put him in a position where everyone’s talking and communicating, but in a position where usually when you’re talking in a setting like that, you know what you’re talking about, or else you don’t talk. So it puts him in a position to know what we’re doing.”

In the short term, Vaughn will rely on Bridges Monday night at T-Mobile Center. There’s nothing firm on the starting lineup other than Cam Johnson won’t be playing. He’s still rehabbing his mild hamstring strain. He’s on the trip and was seen Friday putting up shots. In the meantime, expect a lot of experimentation. Put Ben Simmons and Spencer Dinwiddie down as your starting backcourt, though, Simmons at the 1, Dinwiddie the 2.

“Overall it’s been interesting. Not having Cam available, I’d love to see how he fits with some of the pieces out there. Right now Spencer and Ben have been playing together a bunch,” Vaughn said, adding. “It’s been extremely competitive. The last two scrimmages were decided between three and four points in two combined scrimmages; so highly competitive.

“[I] kept Dennis [Smith Jr.] and Cam Thomas and [Dorian Finney-Smith] in the same bucket a little bit, form an identity with Day’Ron [Sharpe]; so hopefully that sheds a little light [on lineups],” the head coached add. “But this would be the first game. I do want to see different lineups together and see how that goes and who can play with each other. And then what are the strengths that we have with the different lineups?

“Spencer can handle the basketball, he can shoot the basketball,” Vaughn added. “There’s history to that and there’s history to Ben creating shots for guys because he plays with pace. Not too many people can match that pace, so we can use that advantage to get easy baskets.”

Bridges said he’s liked what he’s seen from the combo of Simmons and Dinwiddie as well.

“They have just good communication and figuring out spots,” Bridges said. “I don’t think we had too many minutes together last year, so it’s something that we’re learning now and trying to get better at every day.”

Indeed, Bridges and Simmons played three games together with Simmons coming off the bench in all three before being shut down for the season on February 15.

Simmons has indeed been impressing his teammates. Dorian Finney-Smith was the latest to talk about what Simmons brings, starting with the offense.

“He’s bouncing on his toes. He’s back to being the top two, top three fastest person on our team, and he’s 6’10”. So it’s been good. We’ve just gotta keep up with his pace,” said DFS.

However, the Nets social media team has yet to show any video of Simmons in the short video clips the team has tweeted out. There has been a lot of Cam Thomas.,,

Fans, of course, want more.

———-

Before the Nets meet the Lakers on Monday, they’ll have other duties. On Sunday afternoon, expect a large contingent of players, coaches, staff — and ownership — at Game One of the WNBA Finals when the New York Liberty face off against the Las Vegas Aces.

“Why not get a win? Yeah, yeah. That’s gonna be a fun atmosphere,” Vaughn said. “It’s definitely going to be a good number from our standpoint, for sure. Yeah, we’ll be well-represented.”

“I think the Liberty have energized the city,” Joe Tsai told The Post. “And the way they’re playing, they’re a championship team.”