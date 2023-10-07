NBA 2K League Rookie of the Year Tariq ‘Greens’ Reed talks about historic season

Nets GC lottery pick Tariq “Greens” Reed knew what he was playing for this year from the jump, a championship.

He ended his quest a few games shy of that goal, with NetsGC failing to bring home a banner in either 3v3 or 5v5 play. But “Greens” wound up with another piece of esports hardware — the NBA 2K League’s Rookie of the Year award — successfully climbing a mountain which no NetsGC player had reached before.

All season long, Reed drew support from his coach and general manger Ivan Curtiss who runs the NetsGC for BSE Global, the Tsai parent company for their sports properties. Veteran teammates Shun “Streetz” Brown, Connor “Shotz” Rodrigues, and Alexander “Steez” Bernstein helped guide him along the way as well. But at the center of it all, it was a competitive inferno inside him — and his decision to dedicate this past season to his mother — that allowed him to make team history.

A year ago this week, the Brooklyn resident momentarily dropped out of the NBA 2K League. His mother had begun suffering from kidney failure and required a transplant.

Being a Brooklynite, playing for his home team was never something the gaming star took for granted.

“It means a lot,” Greens, a native of Bushwick, told NetsDaily back in June. “For me to be able to come out and put on for the team, for my hometown, it means a lot.”

That attitude extends all the way into the Reeds’ actual home. Being a “family first person,” he made sure to stay by his mother’s side during that difficult period. Months later, she was by him, as the Rookie of the Year was announced.

“When my name was called I had my mom right next to me,” he told NetsDaily. “She was really happy and that honestly makes me happy. She drives me the most.”

Also on hand was Royce O’Neale who came to the ceremony to offer his team’s congratulations and exchange jerseys.

Excited as he was, “Greens” figured he had the award wrapped up prior to that moment. He had just capped off a season averaging 21.3 points and 8.0 assists per game while operating as point guard for Nets GC. Rookie of the Year was something on his boss’ radar from the moment he drafted Greens as well.

“I said Greens, you know, you’re in a situation that if you have a pretty successful season you can probably get Rookie of the Year,” Curtiss recalled from a conversation he had after selecting the 19-year-old.

“I don’t really care about personal accolades. I just want to win,” “Greens” told Curtiss.

That’s where his competitive nature comes in.

“I don’t like losing,” said Reed. “Regardless if it’s for free or for money, I’m just kind of like that. So I just have that same mentality in the league. That killer mentality. You could be my best friend but I hate you until the game is over. I just keep that same mentality going into games and I feel like that’s what’s helped me the most”

Although “Greens” did end up celebrating an individual accolade rather than championship, the team made enough strides to categorize this past season as a success. Nets GC did it primarily in 3v3 play, where they got deeper into the tournament than any other unit, 3v3 or 5v5, in team history.

“Greens” played a significant part in that. The same competitive nature that helped him reel in Rookie of the Year also helped fuel this Nets GC renaissance. Calling him an “ultra ultimate competitor,” Curtiss raved about Greens’ attitude and then some.

“He’s a great talent, but this is a good person,” said Curtiss. “Once you get a chance to really get to know him you see another side of him that kind of makes you buy into the player a bit more. I think ‘Greens’ has done a great job of that. He’s definitely revitalized Nets GC both on and off the virtual court.”

Curtiss said he took such a liking to his protege’ during the draft interview process, so much so that he even told Nets GC assistant GM Kristian Cuaresma he felt “hurt” because they might not be able to select him.

“I felt like we wouldn’t get him,” said Curtiss. “I didn’t feel like there was a chance. On draft day, we had the opportunity to make a few moves that put us in position to get him. But the reason I felt bad after the interview was because I knew that whoever would get him would get a great kid. Like a really great kid and I think in our league you can’t downplay that enough.”

“Greens” didn’t play competitive basketball growing up, unlike a lot of NBA2K games. But he still keep tabs on the NBA. He cited pre-game rituals as something he tries to replicate from his counterparts in the association, insisting that just “having fun” and staying relaxed can take you a long way before a game.

When asked about his who his “Brooklyn Nets player comp” would be, “Greens” jumped back an era and named Kyrie Irving. Irving also won Rookie of the Year following the 2011-12 NBA season.

“I admire his game,” he said. “I don’t necessarily replicate what he does but I feel like on the court in terms of dribbling, definitely in that aspect. He shoots pretty well. I feel like he’s a three-level scorer and I feel like I’m the same way.”

Curtiss said he’s gotten team-building tips simply by keeping a close eye on how the Nets and Liberty have built their rosters.

“I watch how the GMs at all of our properties at BSE Global put teams together, what they value in players,” said Curtiss. I think it’s just in watching how from year to year you think certain things are important, but then you realize they are not important, and just trying to figure out what really works from a chemistry standpoint.”

Curtiss also added that he’s been a Liberty fan “since the beginning.” He’s makes sure to watch every Liberty and Nets game even when he’s out of market. He’ll even throw on a Long Island Nets game whenever they’re televised.

But while things are picking up steam for the Nets and as the Liberty chase their own banner this week, “Greens,” Curtiss, and Nets GC won’t be back in action till March with the 2K League offseason now in full swing. With the time off though, the team is doing what it can to take yet another leap.

“I’m still playing the game, the new game just came out,” said “Greens.” “I want to be the best at it so when the season starts, I’m miles ahead of everybody. I have the same regimen I had during the league. I wake up, obviously I have my things to do outside of the game. I get home and I play 3v3 or 5v5 since those are the two modes that are in the league.”

Greens added that he sometimes plays up until 3:00 a.m. But Curtiss also makes sure his players are not stretching themselves too far out.

“I encourage my players to enjoy life cause when we come back for next season it’s a high stress environment,” said Curtiss. “I know people look at this like ‘oh man they get to play video games for a living,’ but it’s a different pressure when there’s a lot of money on the line. So I want them to enjoy their off time as much as possible and still compete.”

“I told “Greens” that I always wanted him to be him,” Curtiss added. “I never tried to change him, never wanted to, never wanted to do anything but help him.”

After a couple of false starts the last few years, Nets GC is hoping that this time it will get real in their virtual world. Tariq “Greens” Reed will be a big part of that.