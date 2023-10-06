Ben Simmons buzz is for real; Is he?

The Nets don’t let the beat writers into practice at the HSS Training Center. They wait patiently in a nearby media room until practice is over. When all the sweaty stuff is over, they are summoned to the practice court for interviews. Often, they get a look at what players are doing as things wind down, working on their skillsets with assistant coaches, shooting around, dunking, maybe a one-on-one in some far-off corner of the gym. Every once in a while, some news emerges from those stolen moments, as it did two days ago when Erik Slater of Clutch Points caught Ben Simmons practicing his free throws...

Ben Simmons a perfect 10/10 from the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/HdAPvognJl — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 4, 2023

Wait a minute! Ben Simmons, a career 59.1% free throw shooter, looking like Steph Curry!!

The video went viral and made a number of pundits sit up and take notice. This isn’t some ancient video of the 6’11” point guard draining threes without anyone guarding him.

It’s Simmons calmly, reassuringly hitting making his foul shots, the weakest part of his game. His decision to pass up a dunk in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semis, supposedly because he didn’t want to go to the line, is the demarcation line in Simmons career. Before that, he was an All-Star, All-Defense and even All-NBA player. After that, it’s been weeping and gnashing of teeth, a lost season in Philly and an injury-plagued follow-up in Brooklyn. So yeah, it matters.

Now, pundits are wondering if Ben10 is back and if so, what does that mean for the Brooklyn Nets fortunes. On Friday, Shams Charania and Zach Harper wrote this:

That’s right. We’re freaking out about 10 straight free throws in a practice environment! Why? Because Simmons not being afraid of free throws would make him a force again. Forget all that nonsense about him needing to be a shooter on the floor. He doesn’t need to attempt another 3 in his life to be effective. Those summer videos of the past with him knocking down jumpers in softly defended pickup runs? They were always meaningless. Simmons shooting free throws and wanting to shoot them is the key. He can’t be stopped from reaching the free-throw line if he wants. He’s big, athletic and strong. He can bully his way into the paint and force contact. But Simmons shied away from that for various reasons in recent years, leaving him in on-court limbo. An aggressive Simmons could quickly force opponents into the bonus and create issues from there.

Big, athletic and strong indeed. At 6’11” and 240, he is a huge human being with athleticism and court vision to boot. Is it too soon to suggest that a Simmons comeback could expand Nets possibilities for the coming season? There was a lot of hope last year at this time last year, too, but despite his desire to get back to his old self, things didn’t work out. He wasn’t ready. So there is — and should be — skepticism, yes even some cynicism, about him among fans and pundits. Not among his teammates, however.

“He looks really, really good,’’ Nic Claxton said Thursday. “He’s aggressive. He’s feeling good about himself. … It’s a different energy about him. I’m excited to see what he does this year. I know he has a lot to prove to himself [and] prove to everybody else. So I’m ready to go to war with him.”

“He’s looked great,’’ Spencer Dinwiddie added. “I think he’s in shape. I think he’s playing hard, running hard. In transition, he gets out in passing lanes to get deflections, things of that nature. He’s really setting the table for guys [and] playing at a high level.

“Ben, having been the only person on this roster to make an All-Star team, he’s got to play at that level for us to have a chance to be good,’’ Dinwiddie added. “We don’t have our [draft] picks, so we want to make the playoffs, at least. We get no benefit out of tanking, so we’re gonna need all of that.”

Jacque Vaughn, while happy to see what he’s seen from Simmons,had a slightly different read. Optimistic but also guarded.

“I think, you know, it’s just good to have him around his teammates and be a part of the team and grinding with everyone else,” Vaughn said. “All of those little things that he wasn’t able to participate in fully all the time that make you a teammate.”

Will he play in Las Vegas vs. the Lakers next Monday, the Nets first preseason game? Vaughn still has plenty of time to make that decision. The 27-year-old says he’s ready.

“You know where I’m at,” he told Brian Lewis who asked about his status. “I’m playing. I’m playing. I’m back in five-on-five, back on the court. I’m playing.”

Moreover, he and Vaughn are on the same page, something that took a while after some harsh words and tough decisions last season.

“It’s hard for a coach to really trust and believe in you when he’s not seeing it, right?” Simmons said at Media Day. “And if I’m not physically able to do it, and he can’t see it, as a coach I’d do the same thing. Well, I’m not going to play you if you’re not able to compete and do the things I know you can do. Right?

“So just this summer I’ve taken the time to get healthy. (Vaughn) came down to Miami a few times and saw me. He was able to see me get healthy, put the work in, put the time in and focus on myself — and show him that I want to play at this level and be the point guard and do these things. When you put that work in, you’re going to get grace from the surrounding people, your teammates and coaches and staff.”

“We know Ben better now as a person and as a player,” Sean Marks explained to YES Network Tuesday.

As our Lucas Kaplan wrote after Media Day, what’s happening now, in training camp and in the approaching season is what matters, not “various workouts in a Miami safehouse.”

In the meantime, fans are clamoring for video of Simmons practicing. Maybe the beat reporters should be let in to the gym a little earlier.