New York Liberty get ready for the WNBA Finals vs. Las Vegas Aces

21 years is a long time. Society changes, things evolve, and everything is different from when you last left it. It's a struggle to keep up with the times, but the journey from then to now teaches us a lot of valuable lessons.

Back in 2002, the New York Liberty made their fourth appearance in the WNBA Finals. In their first three trips to the Finals, they had the misfortune of running into Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson, and the dynastic Houston Comets and lost all three matchups. In 2002, they drew a different matchup, but the same result. The Los Angeles Sparks beat them 2-0 in a best of three series to claim their second straight championship. Since then, no team has won back-to-back championships. As for the Liberty, they hadn’t made it back to the title round since. Until now.

The Liberty are continuing to get comfortable in their new home in Brooklyn and the fans have been giving them an extra bolt of energy. Each game at Barclays Center has been sold out and a large contingent of Seafoam made the trip up to Uncasville to watch the team clinch their spot in the Finals.

The excitement is palpable, and it's not lost on the MVP and New York native, Breanna Stewart

"This is a huge moment and [I'm] really excited about it and know that whenever we, or whenever I see fans on the street, they’re yelling ‘go Liberty!’ They’re saying ‘congratulations, I can't wait to come watch!’ For basketball in New York City, this is huge but this is how it should be."

Game One of the super matchup between the Liberty and reigning champs, the Las Vegas Aces, tips off on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Both teams got through tough semifinal matchups and are looking to make history. The Liberty aiming for their first championship and the Aces looking to be the first repeat champion since 2002.

In the Commissioner’s Cup game, both teams got off to relatively slow starts as they felt each other out. There might be opening game jitters, but we’ve seen the Liberty figure things out on the fly. Gigi Speer of The Strickland asked Sandy Brondello about what to watch for in game one, and she said:

sorry for the angle but this is what coach Brondello had to say about how she knows Q1 will be a success ⬇️⬇️⬇️ @nyliberty pic.twitter.com/hvk0vHsapc — Gigi Speer (@gigi_speer) October 4, 2023

In her media availability, Betnijah Laney echoed Brondello’s sentiments as she spoke of the team not being complacent and being ready and able to withstand everything the Aces will throw at them. The Liberty have made it this far, but they still have some unfinished business to tend to.

Someone who will be critical to the Liberty’s quest for a championship is Jonquel Jones. JJ has been the team’s MVP in the playoffs as her six double-doubles are a team and WNBA record. Jones has been a force and the guiding light to the Liberty’s second half excellence

At practice, I asked JJ about her versatility and how it will help in this matchup:

“I just think our versatility as a team is going to be able to help us. Having post players that can stretch the floor, being able to take advantage of whatever the defense is trying to give us and some of the things that they necessarily don’t want us to have. But altogether, it’s just a hard matchup for anybody to be able to guard somebody back and do more than one thing and be able to do it on both sides of the court.”

With an MVP in A’ja Wilson standing in their way, it’s going to take a total team effort to make things hard on the future Hall of Famer. The Liberty have faced a lot of tough challenges this season, and the last, toughest challenge awaits them in Las Vegas.

A family journey

This is Sandy Brondello’s first appearance in the Finals since 2021 when she lead the Phoenix Mercury into the championship round against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury lost that series, but some gold made it back to the household as her husband, Olaf Lange, won with the Sky as an assistant head coach.

“It’s great. You know, obviously, we’re in this journey together. He’s been coaching [and a] head coach for a much longer time. I played for a long time. He coached me and I’ve learned so much from him. So it’s great that we’re on this journey together with our children.”

Being able to have this level of success with your family by your side is indeed a wonderful, wonderful feeling.

The coaching matchup is a familiar one. Brondello and Becky Hammon’s paths intertwined as players and as coaches. This is the first time two former W players will be facing off as coaches in the Finals

Sandy’s coaching journey began in San Antonio with the Silver Stars under the tutelage and support of Dan Hughes. As Brondello coached there, she got to coach Hammon, who helped change the organization in the second half of her Hall of Fame career.

At practice, Sandy spoke about how Hughes and Brian Agler were instrumental in giving her the opportunity and chance to grow and learn as a coach. She mentioned watching Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors and Erik Spoelstra’s Miami Heat as coaches she admires and discussed how she adapts her principles of play to the roster she has along with adjusting styles as needed. Sandy has a deep Miami connection and she took it back to her days as a member of the Miami Sol:

“One of my favorite coaches in the WNBA was Ron Rothstein in Miami when I played there. Former NBA coach, but the way he taught the game, the way he loved on us was amazing. I’m the kind of player, when I feel coach has got confidence in me, I’m gonna always play my best and put in a [good] culture around that. That’s why I have culture, I want [the players] to enjoy the journey with each other and leave the egos at the door.”

Throughout Brondello’s time in New York, players have spoken about a sisterhood that’s been developed. Being able to create a safe, friendly environment where players can be the best version of themselves is critical, of course, and something teams should aspire to.

Expand operations

It’s been rumored for years, and it finally happened! For the first time since 2008, the WNBA will be expanding beyond 12 teams. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has spent years listing cities where the team might expand to, but it felt as if we would never make it to this point. It’s hard to remain patient, but that patience paid off.

The Bay Area has been a hotbed for college and professional sports for a long time. So many great players and teams have called the West Coast home and made lasting memories for the fans in the Bay Area. And now, the fans in San Francisco x Oakland get to welcome a new team into the family

It’s official. We’re expanding.



Tune in at 1pm EST/10am PST on X and the WNBA App to watch live remarks from @CathyEngelbert and @wnbagoldenstate pic.twitter.com/l7UiUT7kA3 — WNBA (@WNBA) October 5, 2023

Sportico reports that the Warriors ownership paid a record $50 million in expansion fees. With this Bay Area team, that brings the number of teams in the league to 13. That’s an odd number, and early reports are that Portland will be the next city to get a team. In the case of Portland, it’ll be them getting a team back as the Portland Fire were around from 2000-2002.

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen teams and players talk about elevating the standard in the WNBA. The levels of investment in women’s sports have continued to increase and it’s helping the games grow and become even more popular. As the WNBA heads into an exciting and prosperous, it’s important to remember this lesson

If you build it, people will come.

Off the court

With all of the excitement around the Finals and expansion, there’s a major story that’s coming to light. Shortly after Liberty media availability concluded, Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post broke the news that former Aces forward DeArica Hamby filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding her treatment by the Aces organization:

NEWS: WNBA player Dearica Hamby filed an EEOC complaint against the WNBA and the Aces last week, per a source



The complaint alleges Hamby was traded because she was pregnant, but also that the WNBA "failed to properly investigate" as a form of retaliation. Story to come — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) October 4, 2023

Around the time of Becky Hammon’s two game suspension from the league due to violating workplace policies, Howard Megdal of The Next provided some new reported details on the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast

Jack Maloney of CBS Sports obtained the lawsuit Hamby filed and reports:

In addition, Hamby makes additional, previously un-publicized claims against the Aces, which include, but are not limited to, the team attempting to obtain private OBGYN medical records even after she was no longer a member of the organization.

It was also reported that the Aces would not show Hamby’s daughter on the videoboard and that her former teammates stopped speaking to her after she spoke about her alleged mistreatment. This matter is now in the hands of the EEOC and they will decide what happens next.

The Liberty had some trouble when someone got onto the team account and retweeted Hensley-Clancy’s initial tweet. The team later had to put out a statement about the situation.

Social media aside, this is an issue that will not be going away for the Aces and the league office. The Hamby situation has shined a light on the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement and its pregnancy provisions. The league has often been on the right side of many issues, and they’ll need to ensure that this issue is resolved and players are able to work in safe, hospitable environments. Everything else crumbles if the players aren’t protected and the league will have to keep that fact in mind as they move into an exciting future.