Nic Claxton, Cam Thomas facing different prospects

Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas are two of the youngest Nets, two of the most talented players on the roster, but at this point — and it is early — they appear to be headed in different directions.

Claxton, coming off a big season, is looking for another, driven in part by the multiple snubs by Defensive Player of the Year voters and pundits. Not to mention that he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Thomas, who wowed fans with his 40-point games and love of the big moment, is still in some sort of basketball purgatory, viewed by his coach as a scorer but one with flaws that could keep him off the court,

On Thursday, the two were at the center of interviews following the third day of training camp at HSS. For Claxton, the story was his response to Jacque Vaughn’s comments about incorporating drop coverage in the team’s defensive schemes. The 6’11” center has excelled at switching. Now, he’s looking forward to a new challenge.

“It’s different. I haven’t played drop much. We did a little bit last year and then my first year in the league,” said Claxton. “But it’s just an adjustment and challenge for me. I wanna master it, I wanna show that I can also do that. Everybody knows that I can switch one through five effectively, so now that we’re switching the coverages up, I wanna show that I can do that just as well.”

No one doubts he can do it, particularly his teammates led by Spencer Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie, of course, was the first to shout out Claxton’s potential way back in 2019, the first time they were teammates. In talking to reporters Thursday, he made it clear where thinks Claxton’s career is headed.

“We have a lot of guys here that if we win collectively, they have things that they can prove, The thing I’d love to see most is Nic get his $100 million,” said Dinwiddie, not mincing words. “Because I’ve seen him come in the league, that’s like my son for real – little brother – I don’t wanna be disrespectful to his pops. But nah, for real, I feel like I birthed him into the NBA. I would say that would be the thing that would make me most happy about this season if there was any individual accomplishments to be had.”

Dinwiddie’s support is nothing new. He famously declared Claxton the second most talented player on the Nets roster shortly he first saw the then skinny 19-year-old. At Media Day, Dinwiddie didn’t offer caveats.

“For Nic, he’s in a beautiful position, right? 24. He’s still got probably 10 years of basketball ahead of him, so really it’s going to be a situation where he’s just got to do his job. He’s going to get $100 million just from doing his job. He’s in a situation where even if he s–t’s the bed, he’s still going to get like $70-80 million.”

“He’s my big brother,” Claxton said on hearing Dinwiddie’s latest praise.

So, for Claxton, things are pretty simple: master the drop, improve outside shooting a bit and try to convince those who vote for DPoY that he deserves the award.

Thomas’ situation is different. After his heroics last season — and a improved 3-point shot — his situation remains unsettled. Vaughn, while conceding Thomas skills, said Thursday that things have changed with the Nets offense. Iso ball, Thomas’ strength, is no longer part of the Nets offensive plan. It went out the door with KD and Kyrie, replaced by a more open game.

“He does have a skill of being able to play isolation basketball and get a bucket. That’s proven,” said Vaughn. “I don’t think we can play isolation basketball and win basketball games on a consistent basis.”

“I think this team is built around the versatility and the depth of the team, and we’ll have to use all that, while also agreeing and notifying the rest of the group that there are some individuals who [are] going to have the basketball in their hands and they have a talent. [Thomas] has a talent that’s going to be used on both ends of the floor, and that’s what he’s going to be asked of.”

As Erik Slater of Clutch Points noted, Thomas’ playmaking and defense remains an issue until proven otherwise.

Thomas has never been regarded as a high-level passer. The LSU product led all freshmen in scoring during his lone college season, averaging 23.0 points on 17.2 shots per game, but just 1.4 assists. In five games as Brooklyn’s lead ball handler last season, Thomas averaged 42.6 points compared to 2.4 assists. His lack of effort and understanding of principles on the defensive end also leaves much to be desired.

The 21-year-old guard who has put on on 10 pounds and generally bulked up has said he’s willing to do whatever his coach wants him to, “staying ready at all times.” That’s been his mantra since camp opened.

Two of his teammates have offered support for what Thomas can do ... rather than what he can’t ... as well as his maturity.

“Since I last saw him, he’s grown tremendously,” Ben Simmons said Wednesday. “He’s matured a lot and I think he’s just understanding how to be a professional and get better. He hasn’t had a normal start to his career in terms of everything going on, and I think for me, it’s my job to just keep leading the right way, setting the right examples. But he’s fine. He’s doing great.”

“Your professionalism can be tested when you’re young, and it has for him,” Claxton said Thursday. “But one thing I see from him … even when he’s not playing, he’s showing up every day. He’s working extremely hard. We’re gonna need scoring. We’re gonna need shot creators, so we’ll see.”

Cam Johnson update

Cam Johnson was seen shooting threes at practice, obviously a good sign. Johnson is recovering from a mild hamstring strain. He has yet to practice, spending a lot of his time mentoring the team’s rookies on the sidelines.

“I think he’s just still going along, but good to see him take some shots,” Vaughn said. “But he’s been doing that. Nothing to add.”