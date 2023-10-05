BSE Global will turn Brooklyn Bridge Park site into skating rink

Brooklyn Bridge Park is one of the city’s scenic wonders, a park under the historic bridge with iconic views of Lower Manhattan and New York Harbor. For the last several years, the Nets have used it for their annual open practice, a popular event called “Practice in the Park.” Nothing official yet, but October 14 is the tentative date for this year’s PitP.

Now, BSE Global, the corporate parent of the Nets, Liberty and Barclays Center, is partnering with IMG, the big sports management firm, to launch “Glide,” a new ice skating rink at the park. It will open November 15 and host skaters and skyscraper oglers through March 1.

Per amNY, BSE and IMG see Glide as a popular destination for both New Yorkers and tourists from around the world. The park, part of the city system, is overseen by the Brooklyn Bridge Park Corporation, a not-for-profit organization that operates and maintains it. BSE and IMG worked with the corporation in establishing the rink which will be located at the Emily Warren Roebling Plaza. It was announced via a tweet on Thursday...

Here’s your first chance to get tickets to Brooklyn’s most exciting winter destination!



Code: SOCIAL

️: https://t.co/V866VG7f1f https://t.co/cnPAB5IZkS — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) October 5, 2023

“Ice Skating beside the Brooklyn Bridge has been part of the plan since before park construction began in 2008, and we’re thrilled to see this coming to life, providing long awaited winter recreation against a beautiful and historic backdrop,” Eric Landau, the President of Brooklyn Bridge Park, told amNY.

The rink will be open daily and skaters can book 50-minute sessions via The Glide website. With discounts for residents of the Big Apple, tickets begin at $13.50 for adults during peak times ($9 off-peak hours), and $10 for children. Glide will offer 12,000 free tickets to local New York City residents throughout the season.

“BSE Global is committed to creating unique entertainment experiences for both the local Brooklyn and greater New York City communities and we are truly excited to bring Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park to life,” said Sam Zussman, the CEO of BSE Global.

In addition to the skating sessions, the partnership between BSE and IMG will offer skating schools, group outings and corporate experiences.

Glide is an expansion of the BSE Global business, an entertainment venue not associated with either professional sports or Barclays Center, home to concerts and family shows as well as the Nets and Liberty.

Separately, the Nets announced that NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will join Clara Wu Tsai, the Nets and Liberty co-owner — as well as founder of the Social Justice Fund — City Council Member Farah Louis at Fox Playground on Avenue H between East 54 Street and East 55 Street Friday to commemorate the renovation of basketball courts in three parks in Brooklyn.

The renovated basketball courts have been upgraded with new rims, improved playing surfaces, and murals honoring the Liberty and Nets, both beautifying the spaces and creating a safe environment for youth recreation. In addition to Fox Playground in Flatlands, the partnership includes renovations to basketball courts at the Breukelen Ballfields in East New York and in Sunset Park. The three sites were selected in consultation with NYC Parks as part of the Social Justice Fund’s racial justice initiative.