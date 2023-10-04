As Nets’ offense begins to take shape, Ben Simmons sees a ‘run and gun’ team

There were two interesting video clips on Twitter (okay, X.com) Wednesday. One was from the Nets official site featuring scrimmage action at HSS Training Camp...

Short as it was, the clip showed some neat fast-break action. It included a no-look, back-handed pocket pass from Cam Thomas to a trailing Noah Clowney plus another play where Thomas’ LSU classmate, a streaking Trendon Watford, found Armoni Brooks in the corner for a three.

The other video, posted by Erik Slater of Clutch Points, was less hectic but no less interesting, maybe even revealing...

Ben Simmons a perfect 10/10 from the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/HdAPvognJl — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 4, 2023

No, it’s not time to scout out the best location for a banner. This is common training camp fodder — edited by the Nets social media crew in the first case, the result of a brief look beat writers get after practice. Still, both clips — and what was said after the practice — should make fans smile just a bit.

Although Simmons noted Jacque Vaughn has yet to put in offensive schemes, the vision is obvious considering the personnel.

“Run. Gun. Get to the rim. Get to the free-throw line. Corner 3s,” said Simmons. “You saw me when I was healthy, playing, moving the ball. That’s basketball at the end of the day. You’ve got five players who want to move the ball and get the option every time down the floor.”

The Nets don’t have the players to run iso, at least not the the way they did the last three years. No more Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or James Harden. Instead, the offense is going to look to the Nets other strengths: primarily, it’s an athletic team that is the NBA’s eighth youngest.

Vaughn has also started to give hints about how he sees things, how the Nets can form an identity. On Tuesday, he spoke to the issue of rebounding and how he was looking to incorporate drop coverage as one way of improving it. On Wednesday, he noted that his offense will have to look at working the edges. Specifically, he acknowledged that two of his best defenders, best athletes — Simmons and Nic Claxton — will need help from teammates on the offensive end.

“I gotta have the right combination around them,” Vaughn told reporters after practice. “Those other three guys have to be the right three guys. And then the spacing around them has to be pretty premium and pretty detailed.

“We gotta take advantage of their strengths, for sure. And that’s going to be the number one thing. I’m not going to look at the weaknesses around our team offensively. I’ll look at the strengths and try to maximize those strengths with both of those dudes.”

Simmons said he thinks that his and Claxton’s offense shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.

“Nic’s got great hands, he’s got great touch. We’re gonna figure it out,” he said. “I think a little bit of time together on the floor where we’re able to just compete and get to know each other on the floor, it’s gonna help.”

He also argued that the offense will be helped by their defensive skills. “Rebound and go, push the ball.”

In addition to missing the “Big Three,” Vaughn is also missing Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Patty Mills who rank fourth, sixth and 86th all-time in 3-point shooting. The three 30 somethings may have been hurt last season, but if they were on the floor, defenses had to adjust. They were just too much of a threat.

So, now that part of the offense will fall to lesser, if healthier and younger, deep shooters, Cam Johnson, the 76th, and Mikal Bridges, the 175th best 3-point shooters ever, buttressed by Spencer Dinwiddie and Thomas. Dinwiddie in particular is a catch-and-shoot specialist despite his drop-off in 3-point shooting from Dallas to Brooklyn last season, from 40.5% to 28.9%. Part of it is not having Luka Doncic to create gravity, of course, but as he said at Media Day, part of it was the thrown-together offense following the superstar trades.

“I don’t even think I necessarily shot bad catch-and-shoot threes here last year, either,” Dinwiddie told reporters. “It was just most of my threes ended up being late clock, confusion, end of game, maybe I was fouled, maybe I wasn’t, two people on me, in which case I didn’t shoot well.”

In talking about expanding the offense, Vaughn spoke about using Johnson as a ball-handler.

“I think it’s going to be a balance with him. We do need his elite shooting. I think if [there’s] one thing we lean on, we need that,” the head coach said. “We need the space that he provides for us. Literally, if he can shoot 10 threes a game, I would love that. I’d take him out to dinner every single night. He’s a 40% career 3-point shooter.”

It wasn’t all about offense and defense.

“We talked about playing with poise today,” Vaughn said when asked about the day’s priorities.

“I think we’re going to be in a lot of games, and so what happens in the last five minutes of the game when a team makes two threes on us? How do we react to that? Do we have enough poise to continue and get a win in games like that?”

Of course, this is Vaughn’s first training camp as the Nets No. 1 guy. He was a head coach with Magic in 2012, 2013 and 2014, then the No. 2 with the Nets from 2016 through last year. That history has made him grateful for the opportunity, he told reporters.

“I’ve really come to appreciate each of them,” he said of his previous experience. “They all feel pretty good.”

To that point, Vaughn recounted a conversation he had with Clowney, his 19-year-old rookie big.

“I said to him, ‘Can you believe this is what we do for a living?’ I said, ‘It’s 2:45, bro. What are you doing the rest of the day?’ And I really take that,” Vaughn said. “At 2:45, I’m going to watch some film and I’m going to check on the other coaches. I enjoy this. I enjoy the grind and, man, I’m thankful that I get to do it.”

Vaughn wasn’t the only person on the court at HSS Wednesday who expressed his joy at being back at an NBA training camp.

It feel so good to practice and compete again everyday!!! Thank You God — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) October 4, 2023

It’s the 6’11” center’s first NBA camp since 2021 when he was in Clipper camp.

