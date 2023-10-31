Brooklyn Nets signing Keon Johnson, Blazer guard, to open two-way

The Brooklyn Nets are filling out their roster, signing 6’3” shooting guard Keon Johnson to the open two-way contract. Johnson played last with the Blazers but was traded to the Suns in September, then released a week ago, making him a free agent.

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news in a tweet Tuesday night...

Free agent G Keon Johnson has agreed on a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. Johnson was the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

Johnson played a total of 77 NBA games, 15 with the Clippers in his rookie year before being traded to the Blazers in 2022 where he played two 62 games. He was part of the Eric Bledsoe for Norman Powell trade. Then, he was traded to the Blazers in the Damian Lillard for Jrue Holiday trade, before being cut. In his NBA career, he has averaged 5.9 points with shooting splits of 36/34/74. He also played nine games in the G League with the Clippers affiliate. At 21, Johnson becomes the fourth youngest Nets player, after 19-year-olds Dariq Whitehead and Noah Clowney, and Day’Ron Sharpe, who’s also 21.

A 6’3” athlete with a 48” max vertical, Johnson is known for his defense as well as shooting. The Tennessee product was taken at No. 21 in the 2021 NBA Draft, before Cam Johnson who was taken at No. 27 and Day’Ron Sharpe at 29.

Here are some highlights from Johnson last season, produced by the Suns as an introduction to the players added to the Phoenix roster.

Johnson joins Brooklyn’s two previously signed two-ways, Jalen Wilson who was taken at No. 51 in this year’s draft and Armoni Brooks who looked good playing for the Nets in the NBA Summer League this past July.