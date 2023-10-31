Dariq Whitehead going 5-on-5 with Long Island Nets

Rookie Dariq Whitehead went 5-on-5 at a Long Island Nets practice Tuesday as the G League affiliate opened its training camp in Westbury, a Brooklyn insider tells NetsDaily. Whitehead and fellow first rounder, Noah Clowney, were sent to Long Island, earlier Tuesday...

The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead to the Long Island Nets. — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) October 31, 2023

That’s a significant milestone for Whitehead, the NBA’s second youngest player, Since his foot surgery and draft back in June, Whitehead has been recovering and rehabbing in Brooklyn. On October 9, Whitehead told beat writers that he had advanced to 1-on-1 contact drills and hoped to be going 5-on-5 in “a couple of weeks.”

No word on when he might be ready to play, either in Long Island or Brooklyn. Long Island opens its season at Nassau Coliseum on November 10.

The 6’7” wing was drafted out of Duke at No. 22 in the first round, his prospects having dropped over concerns about his health. Dr. Martin O’Malley, the Nets orthopedist well known for treating foot issues, performed the surgery.

The nation’s top high school prospect two years ago at Monteverde Academy in Florida was limited by his injuries his freshman year at Duke. Still, he shot 42.9% from deep playing, as he’s said. “on one leg.”