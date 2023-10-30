NBA Live Thread: Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00PM ET

Not one, but two heartbreaking losses to start the 2023-24 season. First, it was a game-winner from Donovan Mitchell with 12.1 seconds left. Then, on Friday, it was Luka Doncic who hit an improbable hook shot from three in the final 30 seconds.

The good news? There are 80 games left. Still, Brooklyn needs a win in the worst way — against a team like the Charlotte Hornets nonetheless. That’s not to take them lightly, but these are the ones the Nets have to win. We’ll see, they’re already banged-up in the frontcourt.

WHO: Brooklyn Nets (0-2) at Charlotte Hornets (1-1)

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: YES (TV) | WFAN-FM (radio)

***

From our game preview...

BK Injuries: Dariq Whitehead is out, but is expected to start practicing with the Long Island Nets this week. Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton both missed Friday night’s game. They are out for this one as well. CHA Injuries: Miles Bridges is still serving a suspension for his domestic violence charges. James Bouknight is out as he recovers from knee surgery. Frank Ntilikina is out due to a left tibia fracture. Cody Martin is out with a left knee injury. The Game: Another day, another chance for Cam Thomas to turn up. Thomas has been the catalyst of the Nets attack and has been dynamic in getting to the rim. With Johnson and Claxton our again, it looks like he’ll be back in the starting five. The Nets need for Thomas to continue seeking out his shot so he can put pressure on opponents and create easier scoring opportunities for his teammates when possible. On the other side, as long as Thomas is aware and engaged on defense, he’ll be able to contribute and make sure he stays on the court.

