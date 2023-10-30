Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Johnson injury upgraded, will be out at least 10 days

The Brooklyn Nets announced Monday morning that Cam Johnson will be out at least 10 days — six games — after an MRI revealed that his left calf bruise is actually a calf strain.

Johnson missed all of preseason with a mild hamstring strain, then played Opening Night vs. Cleveland when he suffered what is now diagnosed as a strain. He was back out on the court and shooting at Sunday’s practice in Dallas, Brian Lewis reported earlier.

“Nothing related to the hamstring. Acute injury that happened at the end of the game that he really didn’t know about, presented the next day,” Jacque Vaughn explained.

The injury means that Johnson, a 6’8” power forward signed to a four-year, $94 million deal this summer, will miss games against the Hornets Monday, then vs. the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers before being re-evaluated. It seems likely he’ll be out for the Nets’ inaugural in-season tournament game vs. the Celtics in Boston on November 10.

Cam Thomas, who filled in for Johnson vs. the Mavericks, will likely take his place again vs. the Hornets. Thomas’ teammates acknowledge that the 22-year-old’s maturity as well as his confidence is improving.

“It’s just maturity-wise. Just from last year to this year to see how much he’s grown, the work he’s put in over the summer and even in training camp and preseason, all the progress and hard work that he did it’s paying off,” Royce O’Neale told media Sunday. “I think he’s gonna keep getting better.”

Thomas is currently third among the league’s leading scorers, averaging 33.0 points a game,

There was some good news on the injury Monday morning. Nic Claxton missed the Nets game in Dallas Friday and will miss Monday’s game vs. Charlotte but is out of his walking boot. Jacque Vaughn told media that he remains day-to-day. Meanwhile, rookie Dariq Whitehead who underwent foot surgery last June remains out but is expected to join the Long Island Nets soon, J.R. Holden, Long Island’s GM, was non-committal about when.

“A lot of things will be decided by the organization and what they feel his process should be,” said Holden at Monday’s Media Day at Nassau Coliseum. He will spend time time here just so he can be right mentally and physically since we want him to be here for a long time. We are excited for him to be apart of this team and see him get back to 100%.”

Long Island opens practice Tuesday on the Island. Its season debuts at the Coliseum on November 10.