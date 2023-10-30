In Forbes valuations, Brooklyn Nets fall out of NBA Top 10 as superstars leave, losses continue

The Brooklyn Nets gained 10% in Forbes valuations of NBA teams, but other teams jumped higher and for the first time in years, the franchise is not listed in the top 10, per the magazine’s rankings.

According to Forbes, one of several outlets that rank team valuations, puts the franchise value at $3.85 billion, up 10%, which ranks Joe and Clara Wu Tsai’s prize at No. 13, down six spots from last year. When the Tsais purchased the Nets in 2019, the Nets were at No. 6.

The annual valuation evaluations are based on estimated since the overwhelming number of pro sports franchises are private and are not required to release data on revenues and other financial markers. While the Nets are among the privately owned franchises, there is some data that is available, particularly on Barclays Center which is nominally owned by the State of New York. And of course, Brooklyn lost the services of Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving and James Harden over the last two years.

Here’s Forbes’ thumbnail of the Nets financial picture.

The 2022-23 season came with challenges for the Nets. Brooklyn fired coach Steve Nash just seven games into the season after a 2-5 start. Jacque Vaughn was promoted to interim head coach, then hired full time with an extension through the 2023-24 season after eight days at the helm. Despite Vaughn’s best efforts, the Nets caved prior to the deadline and traded superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn got a haul in the two trades, getting Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cameron Johnson, and Dorian Finley-Smith, along with eight future draft picks. To put it into perspective, the Nets were able to lower their cap overages by nearly $20 million by trading Irving and Durant, and reset their future with a potential 12 first round picks over the next six seasons.

The Nets, at No. 13, are sandwiched between the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. No. 1 is the Phoenix Suns, followed by the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.

Forbes estimates that the Nets lost $5 million last year, mainly because of high player salaries, the big expense for any pro sports franchise. However, Joe Tsai told NetsDaily two years ago that the Nets would be profitable if it didn’t have to pay luxury taxes — which he described as an investment in the future. At this point, the Nets are unlikely to pay any tax this year. Since acquiring a 49% interest in the team in October 2017, ESPN’s Bobby Marks estimates the Tsais have paid out $323 million in luxury taxes, near the top in NBA tax payments. Barclays Center, part of the Forbes valuation, has lost money every year in its 11-year history.

The $3.85 billion valuation is also the average NBA franchise valuation, per Forbes.

[T]he average NBA team is worth $3.85 billion, an increase of 35% from a year ago and 75% higher than in 2019. And with the league set to rake in some $13 billion this season (before debt payments and revenue sharing), 11% more than last season, valuations are still heading skyward.

Joe and Clara Wu Tsai paid an estimated $3.2 million for the Nets and Barclays Center between its purchase of the 49% share in 2017, then the completion of the sale in 2019.

Forbes, of course, has been in the valuation business for 40 years when it began publishing its Forbes 400, a ranking of the nation’s richest individuals. In recent months, however, it has been criticized for taking former President Donald J. Trump’s word on his personal wealth. A New York State judge ruled earlier this month ruled that Trump and his company had for years used fraudulent methods to value his properties.